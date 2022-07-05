ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTokers Found $58 Versace Heel Dupes That Shoppers Say Are ‘Really Easy to Walk In’

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago

STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

During the pandemic, I ordered a pair of black platform boots because they reminded me of my fave childhood toys, Bratz dolls. Nostalgic Y2K fashion has been coming back in huge ways, and after buying those boots, I completely understand the hype. Recently, I’ve been gravitating towards chunkier, clunkier shoes that make any ’fit feel just a tad edgier. One such pair that I’ve been eyeing thanks to Ariana Grande is Versace’s Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps . Whoever came up with the double platform idea is a true genius because they’re stunning. The catch? They’ll cost you upwards of $1,500 (my wallet is quaking).

If you’re not into blowing your paycheck on these designer kicks, TikTok found an alternative that looks equally as stylish and is on sale for $58 on Amazon. Wetkiss’ Platform Chunky Heels appear to be just as good as the Versace ones seen on Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Bebe Rexha, Addison Rae and Tracee Ellis Ross.

@christinaprothro

new favorite heels 🫶💕 #fyp #amazonfinds #amazonfavorites #amazonmusthaves #amazonfashion

♬ original sound – </3

While the Versace pair has a six-inch heel and a three-inch platform, the Amazon dupes have a 5.5-inch heel and a two-inch platform. Those measurements are as identical as it gets. Plus, the square toe, stacked platform, adjustable ankle strap and ankle strap charm can be found on both shoes. You can see in the TikTok from @christinaprothro that they look way more expensive than $58.



Wetkiss Platform Chunky Heels $57.99 (was $61.99)


If you’re wondering how the heck you’re going to walk in these towering heels , same. Thankfully,  many shoppers say they’re not nearly as intimidating as they appear.

“I was shocked by the comfort of them, I don’t wear heels often and I was worried about that, but they’re great,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

The Amazon alternative comes in materials other than classic satin. Try them in satin, leather or patent leather in white or black.

“They [are] super cute and really easy to walk in (it doesn’t feel like the ball of your foot is on a tall stilt-like platform). 10/10 would recommend,” wrote another reviewer.

Now that you’ve fallen in love with these platform heels by Wetkiss, it’s time to add them to your cart and channel your inner Bratz doll. Pair these shoes with a micro mini skirt and a halterneck top and you might as well belong in the box with Jade, Cloe, Sasha and Yazmin.

