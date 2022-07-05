ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Soul Singer and Former Ikette P.P. Arnold Alleges Ike Turner Raped Her in Upcoming Memoir

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wlUA_0gVmBnIw00
Redferns

American soul singer P.P. Arnold has penned a memoir called “Soul Survivor,” in which she alleges that, during the time she was a member of the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, Ike Turner “trapped her in a room and raped her.” The allegation was published in an interview she did with the Telegraph in the U.K. ahead of the book’s release there.

In the interview, Arnold, now 75, references the assault, stating: “It was awful. I despised Ike on that level, but I didn’t know how to express myself. I was told Tina [Turner] wanted to get rid of me because Ike was after me. If I had run to Tina or called my parents, it would have meant I would have [had] to come home.” At that point, still a teenager, she had already experienced considerable violence at the hands of an abusive husband as well as her father, she said.

The article does not mention when the assault occurred. Arnold’s time as an “Ikette” with the Turners was a brief one — 1965-66 — although long enough for her to be immortalized on film in the “Big T.N.T. Show” concert film and sing backup on tracks including “River Deep, Mountain High.”

Her tenure with the Turners ended when she left the Ikettes at the persuasion of Mick Jagger. She also says she became romantically involved with him and his then-girlfriend, Marianne Faithfull, concluding her thoughts on the relationship by saying, “There was a plantation feel about it, like I was a plaything.” In the interview, she says she had an abortion during the relationship.

Arnold told the Telegraph that her memoir had been in the works since 1994 but she couldn’t find a publisher because “when you’re hot you’re hot and when you’re not you’re not. Nobody seemed to be interested.”

The soul singer, a native of South Central Los Angeles, found solo fame in the U.K. with her debut single, the debut recording of Cat Stevens’ “The First Cut is the Deepest,” before he recorded the classic tune himself. It reached No. 18 in England and was the first of her 10 charting singles there. In her native America, she remained lesser known, with none of her singles reaching the charts. She also had a British hit with a recording of “Angel of the Morning” long before it became a standard in the States.

Arnold continued to enjoy success as a backup singer, appearing on hits like Small Faces’ “Tin Soldier” and albums by Humble Pie, Nick Drake and Oasis. She had a decade-long stint touring with Roger Waters and appeared on his post-Pink Floyd studio and live albums. A sophomore solo album she worked on with Barry Gibb never got finished or released.

Her memoir ends with her finding success as a member of the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Starlight Express” in 1984. Earlier, she had been among the background singers on the composer’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” album.

The Telegraph describes her book as “a sizzler,” full of revelations about her time with some of rock’s biggest stars, including duet partner Rod Stewart. “I just thought, ‘These guys were my friends, but they didn’t even mention me in their books.’ I’m not ashamed,” she says in the interview. “I was young, I was experiencing my life and hey, boom, here it is.”

A boxed set encompassing her career as a solo artist and backup singer is reported to be in the works. Arnold played the Glastonbury festival for the first time in late June.

Comments / 4

Related
Variety

Why Isn’t ‘Elvis’ a Home Run? Because It’s Not Actually Baz Luhrmann-ish Enough (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name “Baz Luhrmann.” In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, “How you feel about Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann’s brash, glitter-bomb maximalism.” In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film “a brash, overwhelming experience. It’s...
BBC

Olivia Harrison: ‘George thought it was Ringo’

Olivia Harrison describes the moment she and her husband George learnt of John Lennon’s death, and how he initially thought that it was Ringo who had been killed. It features in Olivia’s new book of poetry called "Came the Lightening" which celebrates her husband’s life and legacy more than twenty years after his death.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Ike Turner
Person
Nick Drake
Person
Barry Gibb
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Cat Stevens
Person
Marianne Faithfull
Person
Roger Waters
Person
Britney Spears
The Independent

‘She’s an amazing singer, but I’ve worn sparklier dresses’: Mick Jagger gives shout-out to Adele at BST show

Mick Jagger paid tribute to Adele while performing with The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park in London on Sunday evening (3 July).The singer was in a talkative mood throughout the two-and-a-half hour show, revealing that it was the band’s fifth gig in Hyde Park, and 203rd in London.He noted how much was going on in London, including Pride and Wimbledon, adding: “I went to see Adele here last yesterday. She’s an amazing singer, but I’ve worn sparklier dresses.”The gig started with a video tribute to drummer Charlie Watts, who died last August. He was 81. Jagger said: “We played...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Soul#The Ikettes#Upcoming Memoir
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Justin Bieber experiencing ‘full paralysis’ on right side of face, due to virus

Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus. The “Peaches” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. However, on Friday (10 June), Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome is said to occur in people who’ve had chickenpox. “Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Ja Rule Married His High School Sweetheart — Are They Still Together?

Everyone out there loves a good "high school sweetheart" love story. Two teens fall madly in love, they date through college, and maybe break up for a while. But they soon realize they're meant to be together, and eventually, they end up getting married. Too presh. And apparently rapper and entrepreneur Ja Rule has lived out this idyllic fantasy after he married his high school girlfriend back in 2001.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 15-Year-Old Liam Identifies as Trans, According to Dad

Click here to read the full article. During a weekend screening of his latest film, My Fake Boyfriend, Dean McDermott gave a sweet shoutout to his kids in the audience — and revealed one reason why he loves the new movie — on an Instagram story posted by his oldest son, Jack. “The thing I love about this movie is I got to share it with my 15-year-old who identifies as trans and my gay son,” McDermott said proudly, to a round of applause. “I love that they get a safe space to come and watch this.” This is the first time...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Son David, 16, Dances On Stage With Her For Pride Show As They Twin In Yellow: Watch

Madonna‘s son David Banda proved he’s a rising star in his own right at Pride! All eyes were on the 16-year-old as he took the stage during her New York City performance, presented by NFT company World of Women, on June 23 at Terminal 5 in Hell’s Kitchen. David expertly danced alongside his superstar mom in a mesh yellow tank top with cutouts, matching the 63-year-old’s yellow short shorts and oversized windbreaker. Techno music blared as they moved in unison to the beat, before she pointed to him and yelled, “you wanna dance?” in video posted from audience members to Twitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy