Talent Agent Matt Jackson Joins MSA Agency As VP West Coast Theatrical

By Denise Petski
 2 days ago
Matt Jackson Marc Cartwright; MSA

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran talent agent Matt Jackson has joined MSA Agency as Vice President of the West Coast Theatrical Division, as the agency expands into representation of actors in TV and film.

MSA Agency was founded in 2000 by Julie McDonald and Tony Selznick as a creative talent agency representing dancers, choreographers, creative directors, producers and educators in the entertainment industry and the arts. It is now making a foray into theatrical representation.

Jackson will be bringing with him clients including Debbie Gibson, Lara Flynn Boyle, J Alexander (America’s Next Top Model), Daniel Peera (The Cleaning Lady), Amanda Booth (Westworld, Dog), Kelly Thiebaud (General Hospital), Jessica Clark (True Blood), Cody Saintgnue (Teen Wolf), Julian De la Celle (How to Get Away With Murder), Michael J. Ferguson (Power), Jessica Ma (American Born Chinese), London Kim (Pam & Tommy, S.W.A.T) and Gleb Savchenko (Dancing With the Stars) among others. Jackson also will focus on ushering in new and diverse talent to add to the agency’s existing roster.

Jackson’s hire is the second for the agency in the last three months following the addition of Brooklyn Lavin as Director of Below-The-Line division & Co-Director of the Creatives division.

Jackson has worked for over 20 years in talent development with companies including ABC, Amazon, Buchwald Entertainment, CBS, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX, Hallmark Channel, HBO, Hulu, Lionsgate, Netflix, OWN, Rebel Entertainment Partners, TNT, TBS and Warner Bros.

“I have known Tony and Julie for 10 years and their commitment to identifying and nurturing talent inspires me,” said Jackson. “With the Hollywood landscape changing and expanding, I’m excited to reinvent talent, develop new faces and utilize the dance and social media platforms that are already successfully in place. This is an exciting time for the expansion of the company, and I’m honored to be a part of it!”

“Matt’s passion, tenacity, energy and knowledge make him the perfect fit to help grow our theatrical division,” said MSA co-founders McDonald and Selznick. “This has been an exciting and expansive year for our company, and we are so excited to welcome Matt to MSA.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lara Flynn Boyle
Person
Kelly Thiebaud
Person
Gleb Savchenko
Person
Debbie Gibson
Deadline

