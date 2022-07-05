ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, MI

Tim Allen's Yacht Forces Marina Closure After Gallons of Fuel Spill

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The issue was traced to a fuel filter gasket, which likely blew while Allen was sailing the craft over the Fourth of July...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Not so slick! Home Improvement star Tim Allen's $500,000 boat LEAKED 30 gallons of fuel into Lake Michigan and shut down marina over July Fourth weekend

Tim Allen, 69, is on the hook to pay for the cleanup of a Michigan marina after his 54-foot yacht spilled over two dozen gallons of fuel into harbor waters. The Home Improvement actor - and longtime voice of the popular 'Pure Michigan' travel commercials - closed down the Northport Marina on Lake Michigan over the Fourth of July holiday as staff cleared the harbor of about 30 gallons of diesel that leaked from his yacht.
NORTHPORT, MI
The Independent

Tim Allen’s yacht spills gallons of diesel and closes Michigan marina

Actor Tim Allen's yacht spilled dozens of gallons diesel into a Michigan marina over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Authorities confirmed that the ship spilled between 30 and 50 gallons of fuel in the Northport marina due to a faulty fuel filter. The fuel spill resulted in the marina's closure for approximately 12 hours on Sunday afternoon. Another nearby marina was closed for a day, but both have now re-opened. Hugh Cook, the Leelanau Township fire chief, said Mr Allen was unaware that the fuel pump was faulty until he noticed the leak. He said Mr Allen moved to...
NORTHPORT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Cars
Northport, MI
Entertainment
City
Northport, MI
City
Birmingham, MI
Miami Herald

Watch as lightning bolt leaves two vehicles ‘fried’ while driving on I-75 in Florida

A terrifying lightning strike “fried” two vehicles traveling on Interstate 75 in Florida, including one driven by a sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, as “an intense thunderstorm” moved into the Sun City Center area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sun City Center is about 25 miles southeast of Tampa.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
The Detroit Free Press

Tree falls on boy, 8, at Michigan campground just before planned birthday party

A former St. Clair County family is reeling from the impacts of a freak accident after a tree fell on their young son while camping at Ruby Campground in Avoca. Hunter Graham was at the campground with his family during their weekend camping trip on Saturday, unaware that his family was soon to surprise him with a birthday party. He turned eight on Friday, said his father, Bryan Graham.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
Outdoor Life

Angler Wins Lake Superior Tournament with Massive Lake Trout

Chris VanEvera, 45, was was hopeful that he and his crew might win a salmon-trout tournament they’d entered on June 11 out of the town of L’Anse, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It was a team event, and VanEvera was part of a five-person group of anglers fishing from their buddy’s 35-foot cabin cruiser, “Meet You There.”
L'ANSE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Fuel#Pure Michigan#Fuel Filter#Vehicles
Fortune

Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Burger King employee Kevin Ford never missed a day’s work in the 27 years he spent as a cook at the McCarren Las Vegas Airport location of the chain restaurant. So when he arrived at work on the 27th anniversary of his employment and joked around about the time he had spent working at the company, management scrambled to find a present to thank him for his hard work.
LAS VEGAS, NV
inputmag.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene fell for an obviously altered pic of Highland Park shooter

Marjorie Taylor Greene, contrary to popular belief, often knows exactly what she is doing. The House Representative from Georgia’s fervent MAGA cultism is only matched by an apparent personal desire to further her own rabid, white supremacist, Christian nationalist brand. No soundbite is too puerile, no tweet is too untethered from reality, just as long as it stirs her fanbase into yet another frenzy of donations.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Travel Maven

8 Hidden Michigan Beaches Worth Finding This Summer

Surrounded by lakes with a freshwater coastline almost 3,200 miles long, Michigan offers some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Featuring towering sand dunes and aqua blue water, here are 8 lesser-known Michigan beaches that provide the perfect balance of peace and quiet for a relaxing summer afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
888M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy