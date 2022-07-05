ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

What programs are in place for Augusta’s youth?

By Craig Allison
WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been keeping up with Augusta commissioners as they continue looking for ways to cut down on crime in the city. They told us one part of the issue is getting programs for teens. If they have positive ways to spend their time, it could help keep...

WRDW-TV

Health agency offering back-to-school shots in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting next week, the Richmond County Health Department is holding a back-to-school immunization event. It’s happening at the agency’s headquarters at 950 Laney Walker Blvd. From July 11-27. Parents can stop by with their kids Monday through Wednesday from 8-11-a.m. or 1-4 p.m. Students...
WJBF

Water stopped at Flowing Wells Springs

For decades people have come to Flowing Wells Spring for the great water but there was none to have today surprising even the property owners who want it to remain open to the public
WRDW-TV

Help Stuff the Bus with school supplies to benefit local students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - August is quickly approaching, and that means our students will be heading back to the classroom. And the United Way of the CSRA wants to make sure each student has what they need to succeed. Helping to ease the burden of some parents, United Way is...
WRDW-TV

Robotic suit helps local disabled veterans walk again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The staff at Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center works daily to care for the men and women who sacrificed for our country. They are helping veterans who face the reality of the possibility of not walking again. The VA’s new cutting-edge exoskeleton therapy is changing...
WRDW-TV

Market on Main summer grill-off event returns to Warrenton

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small town in our area is hoping to generate some buzz. It all centers around summer grilling. We were in Warrenton, to see what an event like this could mean for the town. Warrenton’s getting ready for a grill-off. “If it can be on...
WRDW-TV

Cooling center opening today in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lincoln County government is opening a cooling center Thursday. The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be at the Walker Norman Gymnasium on Rowland-York Drive. Food will not be served, and pets are not allowed. Important things to bring...
WRDW-TV

Luxury glamping site gets new ownership by Augusta locals

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local Timberline Glamping Co. site is under new local ownership. Nathan and Rebeka Self, CEOs of Timberline Glamping Co., made the decision to sell their second location at Clarks Hill Lake to a local family. Formally known as Georgia Glamping Co., the Selfs started their...
WRDW-TV

Piedmont Augusta Rehab assists in recovery for stroke patient

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Earlier this year in March, Piedmont Augusta’s Occupational and Physical Therapy Services had the opportunity to help a patient recover from a stroke with an unusual device. Michael Johnson, of Harlem, had a stroke in 2016 at the age of 32. Over the next six...
WRDW-TV

Vet clinics in distress due to overcrowding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Animal shelters across the country are in crisis due to overcrowding. Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event. By sponsoring reduced adoption fees from July 11 to July 31, Bissell aims to take thousands of pets...
WRDW-TV

Columbia County crowds attend Boom! in the Park

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fourth of July parties wrapped up with fireworks to celebrate America’s independence. We joined the festivities in Columbia County to see what the turnout was like there. Hundreds of people were at the Evans Towne Center Park to enjoy the fun, the food, and the...
WRDW-TV

Career fairs, other opportunities offered across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be holding a job fair on July 16. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Uptown campus, 1 Freedom Way. VA personnel will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical positions across the...
Newberry Observer

Delta Dears visit Newberry

”Delta Dears” who are members of the Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. took part in a day trip to Newberry on June 24. The members of the travel group said, “the town is so charming and everyone was so friendly.”
wgac.com

Augusta VA to Hold Job Fair

The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta is hosting a job fair next Saturday, July 16, at the Uptown Campus at 1 Freedom Way. Hours are 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. VA officials say they have clinical and non-clinical positions to fill across the healthcare system, including sites in Augusta, Athens, Aiken, and Statesboro. Augusta VA personnel will be conducting interviews and making same-day offers for some positions.
WRDW-TV

Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of COVID cases in Richmond County are at a five-month high. The feds are predicting another wave this fall, which would make our third fall into the pandemic. In the meantime, unused Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is filling up dumpsters across the country, including...
vanishinggeorgia.com

Augusta Canal Headgates, 1840s & 1870s, Columbia County

Henry Harford Cumming envisioned Augusta as the “Lowell of the South” [in reference to the textile hub in Massachusetts] and was the driving force behind the Augusta Canal. The first nine-mile section was completed between 1845-1846, and within a couple of years three mills had already been risen along the waterway. Built near the end of the Canal Era [roughly 1800-1850], it was amazingly successful, as most Southern canals never were, and is the only intact industrial canal still in use in the South today. It was lengthened and enlarged between 1872-1877. It was after this expansion that most of the mills associated with Augusta’s industrial heritage were constructed. These included the Enterprise, Blanche, Sibley, and King Mills. I believe the present gatehouse dates to the expansion period in the 1870s.
vanishinggeorgia.com

Confederate Powder Works Chimney, 1862, Augusta

This historic chimney, standing 150 feet tall, is all that remains of the Confederate Powder Works, which was the only major industrial facility built by the Confederate States. Augusta was chosen as the site of the powder works for the ready power source provided by the adjacent canal and good railroad infrastructure. Lieutenant Colonel George Washington Rains oversaw the construction of the project and Major Charles Shaler Smith was the chief architect and engineer. Construction began in 1862 and when complete consisted of 26 well-spaced buildings stretching two miles along the Augusta Canal. It was soon the second largest powder works in the world. Around 2.75 million pounds of gunpowder were produced here until operations ended in April 1865, though production was slowed by a massive explosion in August 1864. When the Powder Works was demolished during a widening of the canal between 1872-1875, the chimney was saved as a monument at the request of Colonel Rains, who remained in Augusta and later became dean of the Medical College of Georgia. The adjacent Sibley Mill was not part of the Confederate Powder Works but was constructed with bricks leftover from the ruins of the complex.
wfxg.com

Augusta temporarily closes Mayor's Fishing Pond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has temporarily closed the Mayor's Fishing Pond on Lock & Dam Rd. The pond is closed to public fishing until July 11. Residents with any questions about the pond closure are encouraged to call Augusta311.
WRDW-TV

3 pulled from Grovetown house filled with pets, poop

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A house was condemned, a senior was taken to a hospital and two women face charges after the three were found living in a feces-filed home with dozens of animals, authorities say. On Thursday, Grovetown police and code enforcement officers responded to a residence in the...
