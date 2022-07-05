Alpha Charlie Grill in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What you’re about to see is no fly-over restaurant. Alpha Charlie Grill is Birmingham’s newest breakfast and lunch destination. “You can feel the building shake when a big jet flies by,” Marketing Director of Alpha Charlie, Daniel Harp, said. Alpha Charlie Grill...
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Grab a tote bag and start shopping. Farmers markets are open in Birmingham, with vendors selling fresh produce, homemade baked goods, flowers, herbs, artworks and more. The markets are social centers, as well, as folks gather to browse and chat, mix and mingle. Admission is free to all the markets listed here, and you’ll find a variety of goods at each one.
Whatever your sport—and whether you’re competing or cheering—everyone at The World Games 2022 is a winner when it comes to eating in (and around) Birmingham. There’s something tasty near your venue. Guaranteed. And some of our favorite food trucks are coming straight to you. Want barbecue?...
The World Games Birmingham kicks off tonight with an opening ceremony featuring a host of Alabama artists and performers. Opening ceremonies will be held at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. Gates will open at 6 p.m.; the program starts at 8 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m. You can go here to buy tickets.
Some of Birmingham’s most beloved food vendors are offering local flavors from the Magic City, tastes unique to the South and dishes from other parts of the country to international visitors at The World Games 2022. All guests need to do is walk up and order. Here’s a list...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Chasers Sports Grill, a bar and grill located on 24th Street North in Birmingham, will temporarily close, it announced Thursday, citing difficulty operating during the World Games. “Due to the World Games, all of our entrances have been blocked off,” the establishment posted on social...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the cost of groceries going up, one local food bank said many families are struggling with having enough food. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is giving out boxes of free food to 600 families on July 7 starting at 10 a.m. It’s first come first serve and they are expecting a crowd.
From July 7-17, The World Games Plaza will occupy the new City Walk in Birmingham. It’s a 1.5-mile linear park that stretches from 15th Street North to 25th Street North under the Interstate 59/20 overpass bridges. It’s a 31-acre, 10-block project built on a master plan by Barge Design...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several area parents say they paid deposits to a Birmingham party business that doesn’t seem to actually be operating. Though they both had party dates and times set with Off The Wall and paid a deposit, the business was closed when they showed up. “Like...
Let’s just start here. Everyone in Birmingham should have time off from work to attend The World Games. The World Games begin on Thursday night with the Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium. It then runs for 10 days in and around town. Closing ceremonies are July 17. Homewood and Hoover are helping out, and so is Pelham and Shelby County. It’s a community effort, and so it should be a community-wide party.
Giuseppe’s Cafe, the popular Italian restaurant in Birmingham’s Glen Iris neighborhood, is back after closing in May for extensive renovations. “SURPRISE!!! We are open once again!!!” the cozy cafe posted Tuesday night on its Facebook account. While Giuseppe’s reopening for dine-in and takeout Tuesday ended at 8...
This is an opinion column. Birmingham is the perfect fit for The World Games. Gritty and tough and underappreciated. Confusing to those beguiled by the speed of Atlanta or the sheen of Nashville. Like The World Games is to those blinded by the gleam of the Olympics. Birmingham is a...
The Hoover Restaurant Alliance and Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce once again are partnering to promote July 7-17 as the 2022 Hoover Restaurant Week. This year’s Restaurant Week is being held in conjunction with The World Games, which Mayor Frank Brocato said is fitting because as people from all over the world are coming into town, “you can get the food of the world right here in Hoover, Alabama.”
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
We may be landlocked here in Bham, but that doesn’t mean we should miss out on the yummy goodness of seafood dishes this summer. Here are our favorite seafood dishes—from casual dining to high-end—and where to find them around town. 1. Grilled Oysters—Automatic Seafood and Oysters.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and Violent Crimes Unit is at a scene at Hurricane Creek after a body was discovered early Friday morning. According to officials, at around 7:15 a.m. a man walking his dog discovered the person and called police. The victim has not been identified. This...
Location: 520 16th St. N. Open: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) opened to the public Nov. 16, 1992. Located across from Kelly Ingram Park, in Birmingham‘s Civil Rights District, it is one of the most popular attractions in the state. It reaches more than 150,000 individuals each year though award-winning programs and services. Exhibits include The Building, Human Rights Galley, Movement Gallery, Confrontation Gallery, Barriers Gallery and more. BCRI is part of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument and an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A brand of healthy snacks is recalling some of its baked goods. Enjoy Life Natural Brands issued a voluntary recall, citing the potential presence of a foreign material. The company found hard plastic pieces in some products after an internal quality assurance review. The products in...
It was the question on everyone’s mind after the Birmingham Stallions won the USFL Championship Game last Sunday night in Canton, Ohio. Answer: Soon after The World Games 2022. That’s the answer according to both Mayor Randall Woodfin and Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander. Proud of the...
It’s a great weekend to be in Alabama. The World Games 2022 get underway Thursday, July 7 at venues in and around Birmingham. Get tickets for each individual sport here. Tickets are available for the TWG22 Closing Ceremony, which will be Sunday, July 17 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The all-star celebration will feature Lionel Richie joined by Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, Blind Boys of Alabama, Pastor Mike (McClure) Jr., Ruben Studdard, Yung Bleu and Martha Reeves. Serving as the grand finale of TWG 2022, “One World – One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement and Unity” will commemorate The Games with performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. The Closing Ceremony will climax with the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city, Chengdu, China. Buy tickets for the July 7 opening and July 17 closing here. For more information about The World Games 2022, call 205-846-2500 or go to twg2022.com.
Anniston, AL – This event will be on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. FM Revival will be performing at the Peerless Saloon & Grille. They will perform for three and half hours. Join FM Revival for their debut show at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub at 1208 Walnut Ave, Anniston, AL 36201. Want to more about FM Revival? Do you enjoy music from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s? Do you enjoy high energy bands and colorful lights? Then join them by the stage as they rock you through 3 decades of anthems that will keep you moving all night.
Comments / 0