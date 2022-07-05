ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Parents of alleged July 4 parade shooter release statement, retain attorney

By Andy Koval, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. ( WGN ) — The parents of the alleged Highland Park July 4 parade shooter have retained the law office of R. Kelly’s defense attorney to represent them.

In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday evening, Steve Greenberg, who currently represents R. Kelly in his Chicago case , said the Crimo family has retained attorneys Tom Durkin and Josh Herman to represent their son.

Additionally, the parents have retained Steve Greenberg’s firm to represent them and released the following statement through him:

“We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the paradegoers, the community, and our own. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to everybody.”

Knives, sword removed from Highland Park parade shooting suspect’s home in 2019

Crimo III’s father, Robert Crimo, ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019.

In a press conference Tuesday evening, seven counts of first-degree murder charges were announced against Crimo III. More charges, like aggravated battery, are expected in the coming days.

