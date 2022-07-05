Christian Eriksen Manchester United Medical Set For Wednesday With Announcement Due Soon

Christian Eriksen is set for his Manchester United medical on Wednesday according to a number of reports on social media as the club could also look to announce the midfielder this week ahead of the pre season tour.

Eriksen agreed to join United verbally on Monday following a number of conversations with new manager, Erik Ten Hag and decided to opt for the move to Manchester over staying in London with Brentford.

The Danish international proved last season that he has the capability of still performing in the Premier League and has agreed a three year deal to join Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

IMAGO / PA Images

Eriksen was linked with a number of moves before joining United including the possibility of returning to Tottenham.

The midfielder is set to sign his United contracts following a medical at the club and is set to be their second signing of the summer, following Tyrell Malacia who was announced on Tuesday.

A number of Twitter sources have suggested that Eriksen is set for his medicals on Wednesday.

Transfer related source, TheTransferOne stated in a short tweet;

“Christian Eriksen medical pencilled in for Wednesday.

Small hope deal is announced later that evening, but Thursday more likely.”

United to plan for Eriksen to be on their pre season tour that they depart for at the end of this week.

