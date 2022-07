Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on July 5 that two men have been charged in connection with the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, whose bodies were left outside separate hospitals last November after they suffered drug overdoses. Both of the women died. Police believe the two defendants – David Brian Pearce, 30, and Brandt Walter Osborn, 32 – provided drugs to them. Authorities also believe there may have been other victims.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO