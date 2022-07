The Abilene High Eagles start a new era in the new season. For the first time in school history, the Eagles are not in the biggest classification in the UIL. Head coach Mike Fullen’s Eagles drop down to Class 5A for at least the next two years. District 2-5A Division I is the football teams new home, and they are picked to finish 2nd in 2022. Defensively, the Eagles are loaded with returning starters with seven coming back from last year’s district runner-up team. New offensive coordinators Jason Gorman and Colby Hartfield are tasked with finding six new starters on the offensive side of the ball, including quarterback and running back.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO