HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (TND/WCCU) — Police say a seventh person has died following a mass shooting Monday at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois. The suspect, Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, sat on a rooftop and began shooting with an AR-15-style gun when the parade was about three-fourths of the way finished in Highland Park, an affluent community of about 30,000 on the shores of Lake Michigan, according to officials.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO