Fund set up to help Haltom City officers

Photo credit Getty Images

HALTOM CITY (1080 KRLD)- Officials at the Haltom City Police Department and Prosperity Bank in Haltom City have set up a fund to help the three police officers who were injured in a shoot-out with a suspect Saturday night. Corporal Zach Tabler, Officer Tim Barton, and Officer Jose Avila were all hurt when they confronted 28-year-old Edward Freyman after he shot three people, killing two of them. Freyman was later found dead from what police describe as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Two of the three injured officers are still being treated in a hospital. The third has been allowed to return home. The woman who was shot and injured is also still hospitalized.

The Haltom City Police Department has received many inquiries from people interested in donating to help the officers' and their families. They have set up an account at the Prosperity Bank location at 3221 Denton Highway, Haltom City, TX 76117. The police department has also set up ways to donate through some popular apps. Donations can be made through Zelle to Jwhitmire@haltomcitytx.com and through Venmo through @Nellie-whitmire.

The Texas Rangers are handling the investigation. Haltom City has placed all of the police officers involved in the incident on administrative leave in accordance with the police department's standard policy. Haltom City Police said they will not respond to any requests for information about the case while the investigation is ongoing, and that the investigation will likely be a lengthy process.