Mchenry County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for McHenry by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Grundy; Kendall; La Salle; Will FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north central Illinois, La Salle. In northeast Illinois, Grundy, Kendall and Will. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 100 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rainfall. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, with isolated locations near Morris and Minooka receiving up to 2.5 inches. - These heavy showers may still produce rainfall amounts up to 1 inch per hour in localized areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Ottawa, Mokena, Frankfort, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Braidwood, Wilmington, Coal City, Marseilles, Sheridan, Crest Hill, Shorewood and Frankfort Square. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McHenry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MCHENRY COUNTY At 630 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harvard, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McHenry, Woodstock, Harvard, Wonder Lake, Hebron, Bull Valley, Chemung and Greenwood. This includes...Mchenry County Fairgrounds. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Dane; Grant; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Lafayette; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Vernon; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CRAWFORD DANE GRANT GREEN IOWA JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK VERNON WALWORTH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI

