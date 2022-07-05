ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sioux by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Box Butte, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Box Butte County in the panhandle of Nebraska Northeastern Morrill County in the panhandle of Nebraska * Until 230 AM MDT. * At 1124 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 3 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alliance, Hemingford, Berea, Wild Horse Butte and Alliance Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.25 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected through 9 am MDT, 10 am CDT, from the foot hills of the Black Hills through south central South Dakota. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to use your low beam headlights in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD

