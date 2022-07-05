ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Junction, OR

Law enforcement seizes, destroys 419 cannabis plants at unlicensed grow in Cave Junction

By KTVL Staff
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAVE JUNCTION — Law enforcement conducted a search and seizure of an unlicensed cannabis...

ktvl.com

oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Josephine Co., July 8

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Rd. O’Brien, Josephine County. s a result, 3,547 illegal marijuana plants contained in five (5) large greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures (greenhouses), unpermitted water tanks, unpermitted electrical installations, and illegal water diversion from a nearby waterway. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

JMET raid destroys 3.5 tons of processed illegal marijuana in Wolf Creek

More than 40,000 illegal marijuans plants and 3.5 tons of processed marijuana were seized and destroyed Wednesday in Wolf Creek, Oregon. Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant on two address on. Frontage Road and Speaker Road. Numerous greenhouses and indoor grow facilities were discovered during the raid....
WOLF CREEK, OR
KTVL

Two arrested in Wolf Creek unlicensed cannabis bust

Wolf Creek — Two people were arrested Wednesday, July 6 during law enforcement raids of two unlicensed cannabis operations in Wolf Creek. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) searched the 1300 block of Frontage Road and the 80 block of Speaker Road, Wolf Creek, locating 14,000 cannabis plants and approximately 7,000 pounds of processed cannabis in one of the outbuildings.
WOLF CREEK, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 260 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (July 8, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:12 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 260 near milepost 18. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Man arrested in Grants Pass for luring 15-year-old girl online

GRANTS PASS — A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday, July 8, after agreeing to meet with a 15-year-old female for the purposes of a sexual encounter. Grants Pass police and detectives arrested William Richardson and lodged him in the Josephine County jail. Richardson is facing the following charges:
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

1 dead in fatal crash on Highway 260

Josephine County, Ore. — One woman is dead in a single vehicle crash on Highway 260 near milepost 18. On July 7, an investigation by Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by 49 year old Tracy Allen of Grants Pass, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The vehicle caught fire and was totally engulfed. It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

BMW driver crashes into other cars, arrested after highway chase

A Virginia man was arrested Tuesday after trying to allude Oregon police first in a black 2015 BMW and then on foot on Highway 62 in Eagle Point. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Trevarese Levelle Allen, 30, of Virginia, has been charged with attempting to elude police with his BMW as well as on foot,. He also has been charged with reckless driving and endangerment.
EAGLE POINT, OR
KDRV

Forums for funding law enforcement are scheduled in Josephine County

Josephine County Commissioner Herman Baertschiger will host a series of law enforcement forums throughout the county beginning July 11. The first forum will take place at 6 p.m. on July 11 at Wild River Pizza, 249 North Redwood Highway in Cave Junction. The second will be 6 p.m. on July 12 in Merlin Community Park, 100 Acorn St. in Merlin.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Truck collision blocks northbound Interstate 5 north of Wolf Creek

WOLF CREEK — A commercial truck crash has blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 80: north of Wolf Creek and near Glendale. Crews are on their way to clear the roadway, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Expect at least a 20-minute delay in the...
WOLF CREEK, OR
KOIN 6 News

Semi-trucks crash, spill plywood onto I-5 in Jackson County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 5 southbound was closed for about 10 hours Tuesday after two semi-trucks carrying plywood crashed in Jackson County, officials said. According to Oregon State Police, the collision happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-5 southbound near milepost 11. The initial investigation revealed traffic had slowed when a semi, driven by 58-year-old Theresa Thompson, rear-ended another semi.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Ashland Police Department brings back volunteer policing program

Ashland, Or. — If you are retired or just simply want to help out the community of Ashland then they have a program that engages citizens in the safety monitoring of the community. The Ashland Police Department has brought back its Volunteer In Police Services program. “They do a...
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY ANNOUNCES ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURE

County Commissioners and the Douglas County Public Works Department have announced the start of construction for the Windy Creek Bridge Replacement Project. A release said it is located along the north end of Reuben Road about a quarter of a mile northeast of Glendale. The project is slated to begin on Monday and continue through the end of the year.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

New state fire risks map leaves property owners with insurance concerns; some cities challenge data

Juliet Grable and her husband bought their house near Ashland in 2014. The property is surrounded by trees, and the two were familiar with southern Oregon’s dry summers, so they were aware that they’d be subject to wildfire risks. “Anyone who’s lived here for any amount of time and is paying attention knows,” she said. […] The post New state fire risks map leaves property owners with insurance concerns; some cities challenge data appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
ASHLAND, OR
klcc.org

Government-to-government deal on managing wildlife and natural resources announced between Coquille Tribe, State of Oregon

In what’s described as a “historic partnership”, the Coquille Tribe and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have agreed to jointly manage a five-county area. The deal follows a push last year by local governments and groups near the Coquille River to help address drastically reduced numbers of salmon. The campaign urged Governor Kate Brown to back the proposal.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Fatal Shooting, Josephine Co., July 4

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:30 AM, Josephine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Browntown Road in southern Josephine County for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival it was learned the victim was deceased and the reporting person was the shooter. The Oregon State Police Major Crime Team was requested by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office to assume lead on the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed, William Illingworth (47) of Cave Junction, shot and killed a Jacob Benson (42) who had entered his home after an escalating verbal argument. The incident is still under investigation but is currently being investigated as a self-defense shooting. Illingworth has been cooperating with Detectives throughout the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Josephine County District Attorney’s Office and the OSP Forensic Lab.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

