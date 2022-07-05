ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jet ski explodes on Indiana lake

By Matt Christy
 2 days ago
Jet ski moored on water (Getty Images)

ANGOLA, Ind. — Three people avoided injury after being thrown from an exploding jet ski on a lake in northeast Indiana on Monday.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were called to Jimmerson Lake, located in Steuben County, after a personal watercraft exploded with three people on board at around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

DNR said the personal watercraft, a 2003 Bombardier Sea-Doo, had just been launched into the water from the dock. When the jet ski was started, it exploded, DNR said, with three people on board. Despite being thrown from an exploding jet ski, the three individuals refused medical treatment and were uninjured.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, DNR said.

Conservation officers remind everyone who operates a watercraft with an inboard motor to always check for fuel leaks and properly ventilate the engine compartment before starting the engine to avoid fires and explosions.

