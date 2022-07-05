ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple Texas counties claim migrant crisis at the border an "invasion"

By Austin York
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

With migrant numbers hitting historic levels, declaring the crisis an "invasion", could open up a number of potential legal avenues for states.

Both federal and state law enforcement agencies are sending reinforcements to the southern border as CBP border encounters nearly hit 240,000 in May.

They have pointed to language in Article I of the Constitution, which allows for States to "engage in War" when it has been "actually invaded, or in such imminent Danger as will not admit of delay" without the approval of Congress. They also note Article IV says the U.S. "shall protest each [state] against invasion."

Gov. Greg Abbott has touted his "Operation Lone Star" and its drug seizures and migrant apprehensions, saying the effort is needed to curb a sharp increase in illegal immigration, drug trafficking and human smuggling.

Jackie M. Kuenzi
2d ago

At this point why would anyone even bother going through the overwhelming process of trying to enter legally when the US basically opens the borders and takes care of those who enter illegally 🤷‍♀️

