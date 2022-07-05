ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

With record numbers on roads, police say weekend goes smooth

By Will Price
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIrf9_0gVm8UYB00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Last month , Triple A predicted over 40 million people would drive while traveling for the Fourth of July, the highest number they have on record.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames said over the last year, he’s started to see traveling numbers rise back to pre-pandemic numbers.

“This was a very busy holiday weekend for us,” Ames said. “After the pandemic’s been over with, people are now getting out and visiting their family and friend’s, having cookouts and stuff. So it’s very busy for us, we did have a lot of traffic stops.”

The record number of travelers was in spite of recent gas price spikes. One traveler, Gary Veit, said a recent increase in flight cancellations compelled him to drive from his home in Canada to Oklahoma to visit a friend this week.

“The main reason was the airports aren’t dependable right now, and the other was, I’ve got a little bit more time this summer,” Veit said.

Sgt. Ames said the police receive federal funds to allow for extra staffing over holiday weekends. He said his district typically has between seven to 10 extra officers on duty during that period.

He said construction on I-70 was put off for the weekend, but will start back up on Tuesday night.

“We’re getting ready to pick up the construction again located near I-70 at the 23 mile marker, both eastbound and westbound,” he said.

Sgt. Ames said traffic should use route 40 between Indianapolis and Terre Haute going in both directions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

ISP: Woman used broken bottle in southwestern Indiana stabbing

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is accused of using a broken bottle as a weapon to stab another person during an altercation in the southwest part of the state Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers arrested 37-year-old Ashley L. Coffman on felony charges of battery and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash in Shelburn sends one to hospital

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital with what law enforcement described as non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, the crash occurred at approximately 6:34 a.m. at US 41 and SR 48 near Shelburn. Cottom said the crash was due to […]
SHELBURN, IN
wamwamfm.com

Road Closure East of Vincennes Begins Tuesday

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for US 50 in Knox County. Beginning on or around Tuesday, July 12th, crews will begin work to replace two culverts along US 50 just east of Vincennes. Westbound traffic on US 50 will be restricted near Old US 50. Eastbound...
VINCENNES, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
WTWO/WAWV

12 Points Car Show moves to Collett Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 4th annual 12 Points Car Show will be held in Collett Park on Saturday. This is the first time that the show will be held in Collett Park. In previous years, the show was held in 12 Points. 12 Points Revitalization President Jennifer Mullen cited more space and shade […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Missing Greene County Girl Found Safe

UPDATE: The missing girl has been found safe. LYONS, Ind. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old. Police said Jenny Chaney was last seen leaving her Lyon residence at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said Jenny is believed to be attempting to walk to Clay […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Indiana State Police
WTHR

ISP helicopter team finds missing child

ELKHART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police crew in a helicopter helped rescue a missing child July 4. The team was near Indianapolis when they received a call for assistance in Elkhart County. The pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval, and tactical flight officer, John Riggers, arrived in the area around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Plans announced to replace two Terre Haute bridges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two bridges in Terre Haute are being replaced. The bridges span across the Lost Creek on Fruitridge Avenue, which is near Beech Street. The goal is to eliminate the need for weight restrictions on the bridges. Engineers plan for construction to begin in late fall...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sycamores set to open up camp August 3rd

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores will report to camp on August 2nd and hold their first practice on August 3rd. The Sycamores will open the season on Thursday, September 1st against North Alabama with a 6pm kickoff at Memorial Stadium.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
99.5 WKDQ

$100 Bounty for Every Black Carp Caught in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

If you happen to stumble across a black carp on your next fishing trip, it could score you $100. There are a lot of folks who like to do some fishing on the Ohio River. Whether you are tossing a line into the river or doing a little bow fishing, you just might happen to catch a carp. Now, there are a few types of carp in our area: common carp, grass carp, and more recently discovered black carp. According to Indiana DNR:
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

How Many Drive-In Theaters are Still Operational in Indiana?

It seems like drive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past now, and that's sad. However, there are still several still fully operational in Indiana. One of my favorite places to go in the summer is the drive-in movie theater. Something about seeing movies at night underneath the stars just speaks to me. Here in the Evansville area, we are most familiar with the Holiday Drive-In located in Reo, Indiana. However, back in the day, we had several drive-in movie theaters all throughout the area.
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Indiana State Fair unveils automotive programming plans for 2022 theme

Last Updated on July 6, 2022 by Indiana State Fair. Features to include World of Speed featuring famous autos & more, a Ford Model T Assembly,. INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Indiana State Fair announced its robust plans that will incorporate their automotive focused theme that will celebrate Fun at the Speed of Summer – Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence, presented by Tom Wood Automotive Group. The 165th Indiana State Fair will take place Friday, July 29th through Sunday, August 21st and will continue its long tradition as Indiana’s favorite all-encompassing summer destination event.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan woman charged after stabbing involving broken bottle

Sullivan County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan woman has been charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after an incident that police say involved a broken bottle used as a weapon. Indiana State Police said the investigation began on Tuesday, July 5 when the Sullivan County Dispatch reported...
cbs4indy.com

12-year-old from Greene County found safe

LYONS, Ind. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old. Police said the girl was last seen leaving her Lyons residence at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said she is believed to be attempting to walk to Clay County.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

One Person Injured During Crash on I-69

One person was injured during a single vehicle crash last night in Washington. The accident was reported just after 9:15 pm on I-69 near mile marker 58. According to a police report, a car had struck a guardrail and the driver was thrown to the back seat. The female driver...
WASHINGTON, IN
wevv.com

Burn bans in effect in several southern Indiana communities due to dry conditions

Burn bans are now in place around different southern Indiana communities due to hot, dry conditions. In Vanderburgh County, an open burn ban is in effect until further notice. Officials say the ban focuses on things like recreational fires, burn barrels, and agricultural/ditch clearing, and does not include cooking fires in charcoal or gas grills. Violators of the ban could be fined $500.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy