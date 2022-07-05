With record numbers on roads, police say weekend goes smooth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Last month , Triple A predicted over 40 million people would drive while traveling for the Fourth of July, the highest number they have on record.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames said over the last year, he’s started to see traveling numbers rise back to pre-pandemic numbers.

“This was a very busy holiday weekend for us,” Ames said. “After the pandemic’s been over with, people are now getting out and visiting their family and friend’s, having cookouts and stuff. So it’s very busy for us, we did have a lot of traffic stops.”

The record number of travelers was in spite of recent gas price spikes. One traveler, Gary Veit, said a recent increase in flight cancellations compelled him to drive from his home in Canada to Oklahoma to visit a friend this week.

“The main reason was the airports aren’t dependable right now, and the other was, I’ve got a little bit more time this summer,” Veit said.

Sgt. Ames said the police receive federal funds to allow for extra staffing over holiday weekends. He said his district typically has between seven to 10 extra officers on duty during that period.

He said construction on I-70 was put off for the weekend, but will start back up on Tuesday night.

“We’re getting ready to pick up the construction again located near I-70 at the 23 mile marker, both eastbound and westbound,” he said.

Sgt. Ames said traffic should use route 40 between Indianapolis and Terre Haute going in both directions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.