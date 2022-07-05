ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leak prompts water shutoff, boil water advisory in Emmett Twp. Wednesday

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be a water shutoff and a boil water advisory for part of Emmett Township on Wednesday morning.

A water main valve is leaking and requires emergency work, the city of Battle Creek said in a Tuesday release. The water will be shut off at 7 a.m. Wednesday for water customers on East Michigan Avenue from Princeton Street to just west of the Calhoun County Medical Care Facility. Officials expect the work to be completed by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Water customers to the east and the medical care facility will still have water. If repair work takes longer than expected, those areas could also see outages.

The boil water advisory is in effect for those on Michigan Avenue from Princeton Street to the FireKeepers Casino and Hotel on Ackerson Drive, including Pine Knoll Apartments and Lakeside Apartments. Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main shutoffs cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary. The advisory will stay in place until the repair work is done.

IN THIS ARTICLE
