Dixon, IL

Dixon native Isaiah Roby picked up by the Spurs

By Scott Leber
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Dixon native Isaiah Roby has a new NBA team. The San Antonio Spurs announced Tuesday afternoon that they have claimed Roby off waivers.

Roby was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Sunday. They needed to clear roster space to make room for their recent three first-round draft picks.

Roby was solid for the Thunder last season. He averaged 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51.4% from the field in 45 games. He also improved his three-point shooting making 44.4% of his shots from deep.

Roby spent the past three seasons with the Thunder. Tuesday afternoon he tweet out “Thank you Oklahoma City kfor the opportunity to grow over the last 3 seasons, great organization, people, and fans.” He also tweeted to the Spurs “let’s get to work!”

Roby was drafted in the second round by the Dallas Mavericks in 2019, but he never appeared in a regular season game with them.

