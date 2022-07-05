Man Too Drunk To Go To Jail

Just before noon, a caller reported a heavy-set man staggering around the demolition site of the old Crispie Cream building. An officer took the man into custody for drunk and disorderly.

The man also had open warrants, but the Sheriff’s Office said those warrants had been recalled and were not good. Due to the man’s state of intoxication, the jail refused him. Instead, police issued a summons, and an ambulance transported the man to SOMC for treatment. PPD took information for a report.

Later in the day, officers responded to Summit Street for a report of another man acting as if he was on drugs. Police took the man into custody, but the jail refused to accept him.

An ambulance transported him to SOMC for treatment.

Drunk Driver Spotted at McDonald’s

Portsmouth Police Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man in a black vehicle near the McDonald’s on Gallia Street just before 5 am.

Police took a man into custody and took him out to the Highway Patrol Post for a sobriety test. However, he refused to take a test.

Police impounded his vehicle and arranged to have it towed away.

Officers booked the man into the Scioto County Jail on drunk driving charges. He was later released on a recognizance bond.

*Law Enforcement does not determine bond amounts, jail terms, or release dates. Those are determined by the courts.