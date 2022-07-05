ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Man Too Drunk To Go To Jail

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJgZy_0gVm80Os00

Just before noon, a caller reported a heavy-set man staggering around the demolition site of the old Crispie Cream building. An officer took the man into custody for drunk and disorderly.

The man also had open warrants, but the Sheriff’s Office said those warrants had been recalled and were not good. Due to the man’s state of intoxication, the jail refused him. Instead, police issued a summons, and an ambulance transported the man to SOMC for treatment. PPD took information for a report.

Later in the day, officers responded to Summit Street for a report of another man acting as if he was on drugs. Police took the man into custody, but the jail refused to accept him.

An ambulance transported him to SOMC for treatment.

Drunk Driver Spotted at McDonald’s

Portsmouth Police Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man in a black vehicle near the McDonald’s on Gallia Street just before 5 am.

Police took a man into custody and took him out to the Highway Patrol Post for a sobriety test. However, he refused to take a test.

Police impounded his vehicle and arranged to have it towed away.

Officers booked the man into the Scioto County Jail on drunk driving charges. He was later released on a recognizance bond.

*Law Enforcement does not determine bond amounts, jail terms, or release dates. Those are determined by the courts.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
People

Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
Daily Mail

At least 49 inmates are killed and dozens more injured in jail inferno sparked when rioting prisoners started a fire to stop cops entering their enclosure in Colombia

At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonald, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

'Multiple Amish juveniles' arrested for allegedly driving horse and buggy while drunk

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (TCD) -- Four people were arrested earlier this month for allegedly driving a horse and buggy carriage while drunk. According to a release report, on June 17 at 7:06 p.m., a Pennsylvania State Police trooper pulled over the horse and buggy after noticing that "multiple Amish juveniles were riding unsafely" in it. The trooper reportedly noticed the occupants had been drinking alcohol.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mom Drugged, Beat, and Burned Her Teen Daughter to Death, Prosecutors Allege

Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drugs#The Sheriff S Office#Somc#The Highway Patrol Post
truecrimedaily

Virginia couple allegedly abducted, held hostage, and beaten in their own home by their roommate

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after allegedly abducting a couple and beating them in their own home. According to a news release from the Chesterfield County Police Department, on June 12 at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on the 4500 block of Centralia Road to a report of an abduction. Kris Klenotiz and Kayla Hypes told authorities their roommate, Christopher Courteau, had abducted and assaulted them, WRIC-TV reports.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

A Husband Frantically Called To 911 To Report Finding His Wife Hanging In Their Basement, But What Really Happened?

When a 911 call came in just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2018, the caller sounded frantic. “My wife tried to kill herself. She’s in the f---ing basement,” Jimmy Allan screamed into the phone, according to a recording obtained by “Dateline: The Last Day,” a new series devoted to exploring victims' final hours to shed light on their deaths, available to stream on Peacock.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Family of Black Man Found Hanging Juneteenth Weekend Demands Answers

The family of Donté Perez Jones, a father and Army veteran, is still demanding answers about his death that police have ruled an apparent suicide. Jones’s body was found hanging in Pennsylvania’s Whitpain Township’s Wentz Run Park during Juneteenth weekend, North Penn Now reports. Investigators said a resident discovered the body leaning against a piece of playground equipment near a walking trail at 7:45 a.m. on June 17.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BBC

Woman's fatal tractor jump was out of character, says sheriff

A young woman was killed after an "out-of-character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year. After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer...
ACCIDENTS
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
164K+
Followers
6K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy