Raceland, LA

LPSO investigating weekend shootings in Raceland area

By CASEY GISCLAIR Gazette Editor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two shootings in Raceland this past weekend – incidents that authorities do not yet believe are related. On Sunday night, deputies were called to a report of a person shot at a residence in the 500 block...

Related
houmatimes.com

Shooting at Gray business leaves one injured

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in solving a shooting that occurred in the 3100 block of West Park Ave in Gray, at a local business. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 3100 block of West Park Ave shortly after 11pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in reference to reports of a subject being shot at a local business. When the Patrol Deputies arrived, they learned that the alleged victim was removed from the scene in a vehicle prior to their arrival but deputies did locate evidence to confirm that a shooting had taken place. The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was brought to a local hospital, where he received treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to an out of area hospital for further medical treatment.
GRAY, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man arrested for home invasion in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 32-year-old Morgan City man was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Thursday after failing to appear before a judge on felony home invasion charges. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office says that Charles Joseph Berger was first arrested in May of 2020. He...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Early morning homicide in Treme

New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide that took place in Treme overnight. Officers responded to Bienville and Treme Sts. around 3am. While searching the area officers came upon an unresponsive adult male. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. No further...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest of juvenile leads detectives to unrelated arrest of family member

COVINGTON - An arrest of a teenager for an armed robbery led detectives to his uncle, who was also arrested in a separate burglary case. Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old after he brandished a firearm at, and demanded money from, a cashier in a gas station on Highway 21. The teenager fled on foot with an unknown amount of money after the June 26 theft, according to the sheriff's office.
COVINGTON, LA
stmarynow.com

More marijuana arrests reported by St. Mary deputies

A string of marijuana arrests this week continued Thursday when the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office made three more. Deputies also made an arrest alleging home improvement fraud. Patterson police arrested a man accused of speeding at more than 100 mph. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD investigates a shooting on Louisa St.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the 3400 block of Louisa Street. Initial reports show that at about 8:29 a.m., the woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body. The victim was transported
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Gibson man arrested on Narcotics charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gibson man on multiple charges in connection with an Investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. On July 5, 2022, Agents of the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force conducted an operation in the 5500 block of North Bayou...
GIBSON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Two holiday shootings in Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two different shootings from this Fourth July holiday weekend. One occurred late Sunday night, on the outside at the corner of Ayo Street and Fern Lane when he was shot. An 18-year-old male suffered an apparent bullet wound on his leg and other gaze wounds to his body. He was transported to a hospital in New Orleans for treatment.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

16-day-old infant left inside hot vehicle in Slidell Walmart parking lot, police say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell police officers saved the life of a 16-day-old infant who was left inside a hot car in a Walmart parking lot Thursday (July 7) morning. According to Slidell Police, around 10 a.m., officers received a call about a woman who was visibly impaired with her infant child in the parking lot of a Walmart store on Northshore Boulevard.
SLIDELL, LA

