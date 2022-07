One of the world’s largest organizations for women’s service and development will celebrate 100 years of. On July 12, 2022, the trailblazing women of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. will celebrate 100 Years of greater excellence exemplifying their success in service and leadership across the globe. The celebration begins January 1, 2022 in New York City as they kick off their centennial with a royal affair culminating the final year in their journey to 100. The festivities will happen throughout the year across the U.S. in cities Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New Orleans with the biggest event happening in Indianapolis, IN July 12th- July 17th. The women of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. welcomes their members, trailblazing women, world leaders, National Pan-Hellenic Council members, and national and global media to celebrate the largest Black cultural legacy moment of 2022. Learn more at https://www.sgrho1922.org/.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO