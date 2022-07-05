ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed robbers steal cash and beer from Earlimart market, deputies say

By Kellie Helton
 2 days ago
Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (

) – A search is underway for two men accused of robbing a market at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:00 p.m, deputies were called out to the Amigos Market in Earlimart near Front Street and Trinity Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly learned that two men wearing masks and armed with handguns walked into the store and demanded cash from the cashier.

Investigators say the men stole a large amount of cash and beer before leaving the store. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

