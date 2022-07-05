ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Tornado hits Bowie area

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A tornado that moved across the Bowie area Tuesday brought down trees and knocked out power to a number of people.

Una Cooper, Communications Director for the City of Bowie, said the National Weather Service made the call that it was a tornado that affected portions of the Buckingham and Somerset sections. The storm passed through the area between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Cooper said workers were out for hours clearing blocked roads. They planned to start removing debris Wednesday.

Joseph R. Jackson shared a number of pictures with us at DC News Now. They showed trees of various sizes that had been brought to the ground. In one case, a tree was down on part of a house which seemed to have a good amount of damage done to part of its roof.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4xcw_0gVm7F1N00

Cooper provide these safety reminders for people who were affected by the storm:

  • Report power outages to BGE at 1-800-685-0123 or text OUT to 69243.
  • Practice generator safety – If your power is out, keep your generator dry and never operate a generator indoors. Place your generators at least 20 ft away from your home.
  • Stay away from downed power lines – a downed wire could be a very dangerous live wire. Report downed powerlines to 877-778-2222.
  • Report damage to your home or downed trees to the Bowie Emergency Call Center at 1-240-544-5700.

Cooper said a decision about yard waste pickup rules would be made early Wednesday and shared on the City website, social media, and via Alert Bowie.

