St. Louis County activates cooling centers in dangerous heat

By Dan Gray
 2 days ago

OVERLAND, Mo. — The cooling centers are being activated in the St. Louis area. The region is under an excessive heat warning.

St. Louis County cooling shelter is operated inside the Salvation Army Family Haven on Page Avenue in Overland.

The center opened Tuesday and will remain open until September 9. It will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Officials said the dangerous heat can put residents, especially those who are homeless at risk. Heat index values Tuesday were over 100 and are expected to continue through Thursday.

The cooling shelter will accommodate up to 26 individuals and provide hot meals, laundry facilities, and case management services. It’s open to anyone who needs a cool place to stay. Officials said the sweltering heat can cause heat-related illnesses.

Peter Glickert, a public information manager at the St. Louis County Department said it does not take long for the body to overheat.

“Heat stroke, severe dehydration, I mean it only takes a few minutes for your body temperature to get to a really dangerous place,” said Glickert. “So really just trying to keep everybody as cool as possible.”

“This is a place, that’s easy, they can come, drop-in get cool for a while then go back outside,” said Major Nancy Mead with the Salvation Army. “It meets all the needs. Elderly can come here, children can come here, anyone can come here. It’s a cooling center for anyone that just needs to get out of this volatile heat.”

The cooling shelter at the Salvation Army Family Haven is at 10740 Page Avenue in Overland. Also, the United Way said those looking for a place to get out of the heat can call 211 to find a cooling site or to connect with other resources for help during heat waves.

Waffle company to open 147,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse operation in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A maker of waffle products is opening a $35 million, 147,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility in Hazelwood. Marson Foods, based in Carson City, Nevada, will lease the space at 1590 Tradeport Drive in the Hazelwood TradePort industrial park, which is owned by Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development, the company said in a news release.
New Park Opens July 30 in St. Charles County with Dedication, Family Activities

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the St. Charles County Parks Department is opening its newest park on Saturday, July 30, with a dedication ceremony to honor former property owner Benjamin Oglesby, for whom the park is named. Oglesby Park, located at 2801 West Meyer Road near Foristell, is the park system’s 18th open park.
Burning south St. Louis building partially collapses

ST. LOUIS – A fire early Wednesday morning damaged an empty building in south St. Louis. The fire started just after 12 a.m. on Hydraulic Avenue near Chippewa Street. The fire started in the basement, and part of the building collapsed forcing firefighters to get out quickly. No one was hurt. It is unknown at […]
