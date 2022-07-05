ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FLASHBACK: Riots after Colorado Avalanche Win First Stanley Cup

By Nate Wilde
 3 days ago
Hockey fans across the state of Colorado once again got to see the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup this year, the third time that the team has brought it home. However, this year was quite a bit tamer than the celebrations that took place the first year that the Avalanche...

#Stanley Cup#Flashback#State Of Colorado#Hockey#Sports#Colorado Avalanche Win#Coloradans
