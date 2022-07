PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a decade of planning and construction, Shell's cracker plant in Beaver County is finally set to open later this summer.And while some say it's going to have a negative impact on the local environment, others say it's a long-awaited economic boost and could be the start of the region's long-awaited manufacturing rebirth.Local developer Chuck Betters still remembers the mornings his father and grandfather before him went off to work at the Jones and Laughlin Steel Company's Aliquippa Works, which at one time, was the largest steel mill in the world.When the mill closed, Betters bought the...

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO