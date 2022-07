The Vegas Golden Knights announce the club's official seven-game preseason schedule for the 2022-23 NHL season. VEGAS (July 6, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 6, the club's official seven-game preseason schedule for the 2022-23 NHL season. The Golden Knights will begin the preseason slate on Sunday, September 25 in Colorado against the Avalanche at Ball Arena and return home the following day for a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, September 26 at T-Mobile Arena. After four-straight games at home, the team will return to Salt Lake City, Utah to face the Kings on Thursday, October 6 at Vivint Arena. Vegas will conclude their preseason schedule by making a trip to Boise, Idaho for a game against the Arizona Coyotes at Idaho Central Arena on Saturday, October 8.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO