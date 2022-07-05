ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Firecrackers, Fashion & Family: How These Celebs Celebrated The 4th Of July

By Shamika Sanders
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago

Whether you celebrate the 4th of July or Juneteenth, we can all agree Independence Day is a holiday we enjoy spending on the grill, in the pool, and with family and friends. This 4th of July served us fireworks and fashion as our favorite celebs stepped out in fine looks or kept it chill at home with family-friendly festivities.

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James served us a mommy/daughter slay. Jayda Cheaves was spotted on the scene in Saint Laurent and JT, of the city Girls, shed some tears while watching fireworks with her boo Lil Uzi Vert.

Check out how these celebs spent the 4th of July.

Firecrackers, Fashion & Family: How These Celebs Celebrated The 4th Of July was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Gabrielle Union And Kaavia James

Mommy daughter duo Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James always bring the fashion and the 4th of July was no different with the personable pair popping up on our timelines in coordinating floral swimwear.

2. Kandi Burruss And Family

Kandi Burruss is booked and busy, so when the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star gets to chill out with her family, she’s all smiles. Kandi and her family spent the holiday with their friend Monyetta Shaw. “I love a day when I don’t have to cook & I can just pop up at everybody’s house & get a plate! Thanks for the invite @monyettashaw!” she captioned this family-friendly photo on Instagram.

3. Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens

Gymnastics champion Simone Biles spent the 4th with her NFL boo Jonathan Owens, serving us emerald green goddess and abs in a stylish two-piece bandeau and skirt.

4. Jayda Cheaves

Businesswoman and influencer Jayda Cheavesgave us a style moment to remember on the 4th, stepping out in $2,990 Saint Laurent jumpsuit, and $3,065 #Judith Leiber telephone bag.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

BET Awards 2022: Regina King's Fashion Evolution

Regina King has been on our radar since she was making googly eyes at Calvin on 227. She brings such authenticity and accessibility to every performance it makes us feel like we know her and care about the actress like she was our homegirl. King plays every role with charm, grace, and wit so it’s no surprise her name is often included during nomination season. King is nominated for "Best Actress" at the BET Awards 2022 for her role in the western The Harder They Fall. Let’s take a look back at some of her memorable fashion moments as we get ready for the show which airs June 26th at 8pm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Gabrielle Union
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

Julianne Hough Wore the Trendy Denim Shorts That Will Sell Out at Nordstrom

It can be hard to find the perfect pair of denim shorts when the options range from super-short ripped cutoffs to long Bermuda versions. Plus, when you add in trendy elements like crossover waistbands, it can be all the more confounding. In cases like this, all it takes is an excellent celebrity outfit to tip the scale in favor of one style over another. Julianne Hough's most recent look, for example, definitely convinced me of my next purchase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Bella And Gigi Hadid Leave Fans Stunned In These Edgy Marc Jacobs Ensembles At Fashion Week—We've Never Seen Them Like This!

Bella and Gigi Hadid just proved why they are two of the most in-demand (not to mention, highest-paid) models of the moment, as they looked completely unrecognizable while walking the runway for the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 show that took place inside the New York Public Library on Monday, June 27th (and was also live-streamed in Times Square.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Influencer#4th Of July#Independence Day#The Real Housewives#Nf
WWD

Mariah Carey Makes Surprise BET Awards Performance in Dolce & Gabbana Gown With Gold Trim

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey guarantees a high note. The 53-year-old pop star made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, gracing the show with her signature style and iconic whistle notes. The singer performed during the live telecast with 23-year-old rapper Latto, who is nominated for Best New Artist. During the surprise appearance, which came at the end of Latto’s Best New Artist performance, Carey emerged onstage behind a backlit screen, which showed the audience only her silhouette. After hitting one of her signature high notes, the star revealed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Dons 6-Inch Gucci Heels, Silky Pajama-Inspired Loungewear for ‘First Class’ Flight

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez knows how to fly in style. The award-winning singer and actress wore a white, silk two-piece set by Nahmias with a colorful hummingbird design, paired with a pink bag by Valentino and Gucci’s white Malaga Kid T Strap platform pumps set on 6-inch heels. She also wore her long hair down and accessorized with pink oversized sunglasses.More from WWDAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion View this post on Instagram A post shared...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Lizzo Shimmers in Gucci Feather-Trim Navy Gown on BET Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo updated classic old Hollywood glam for her latest red carpet appearance, wearing a gown reminiscent of a 1920s feather robe to the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. To attend the annual celebration of Black talent and culture, Lizzo — who was styled by Jason Rembert — wore a draped Gucci gown made of deep navy shimmer fabric trimmed in wispy black feathers. The dress featured a plunging neckline partially trimmed in black lace, which dove into a ruched sash-like midsection wrapped around the torso. Lizzo’s semi-sheer skirt featured a high...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Taraji P. Hensen Glimmers in Tom Ford Rhinestone-Embellished Gown on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Taraji P. Henson is never one to play it safe when it comes to red carpet style. Keeping with her style tradition, the 51-year-old “Empire” actress walked the BET Awards red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles wearing a glitzy look with edgy details. Henson, who was styled by Jason Rembert, posed in a glittering gray Tom Ford gown on the red carpet, which was embedded with tiny rhinestones. The floor-length fitted gown, which had thigh-high slits on both sides, featured a thick steel chain strap extending from the left of the dress. Henson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Outfits Looked on Fashion Week Runways

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 BET Awards brought together major celebrities Sunday night, with many stars looking to recent fashion week collections for their red carpet looks. Celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Janelle Monáe, Lena Waithe, Halle Bailey and others looked to the collections of designer brands like Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, Roberto Cavalli and more to have a standout fashion moment at the awards show.More from WWDPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks on the RunwayBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOS Erivo, known for her colorful, couture-like style on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Standout Fashion Moments From the BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 BET Awards was full of major fashion moments. The annual awards show hosted Sunday night in Los Angeles saw celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, Taraji P. Hensen, Billy Porter, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and many others come together to celebrate the year’s biggest cultural moments while wearing standout fashion looks from recent runway collections.More from WWDPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks on the RunwayBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOS Hensen, who hosted the show for the second year in a row, made several outfit changes during...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Zendaya Gleams in Disco Dresses, High Jewelry & More for ‘Vogue Italia’ July 2022 Issue

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya brought high-wattage glamour to her latest covergirl moment for Vogue Italia‘s July 2022 Issue. The Emmy Award-winning actress posed for Elizaveta Porodina for the magazine’s cover in a sparkling silver Valentino minidress. The couture piece featured a deep neckline, complemented by allover crystal embroidery and a statement-making diamond, emerald and platinum Bulgari necklace from the brand’s Alta Gioielleria “Eden Il Giardino delle Meraviglie” collection for a glittering statement. Adding to her look’s allure was shimmering deep purple eyeshadow — similar to the vibrant makeup worn by her “Euphoria” character, Rue. View this post...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Wedding Dress From Demna’s Second Balenciaga Couture Collection Goes Viral

The final look of Balenciaga’s couture show was none other than the form of a wedding gown. On Wednesday, Demna’s highly anticipated second couture collection for the Paris-based fashion house seemed to increase the hype, with a number of A-list stars walking the runway in memorable looks and an ethereal, larger-than-life wedding dress that concluded the show. Celebrities in the show included Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

502
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy