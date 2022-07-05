ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mayor Cantrell responds to council leaders' accusations of 'downplaying crime'

WWL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council President, Helena Moreno, and Vice-President, JP Morrell, voiced their concerns about crime and safety in New Orleans on Eyewitness News Tuesday morning. Morrell and Moreno said in the interview that the council has come up with solutions, but it's the Mayor's...

2d ago

It’s a waste of time to call the police for a car accident. Five hours later and they still won’t have shown up. Just take lots of pics, exchange information and go home bc the NOPD ain’t coming unless there’s an injury requiring EMS.

Donald Trump
2d ago

shift resources to 1100 to 6 am..in the bad areas..all the officers are protecting the rich where crime dosent happen..

Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
Cantrell Disputes City Council Members' Claim She Downplays Crime

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is disputing claims by some city council members that she "downplays" the problem of crime in New Orleans. The mayor says public safety is still her "number one priority" and she continues to focus on reducing crime. Cantrell says she believes public safety means more than just...
Neighbors on edge after 2 Bayou St. John carjackings hours apart

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two carjackings unfolded in the Bayou St. John neighborhood just hours apart and police believe they’re connected. “A carjacking right here on a major street through our neighborhood in the middle of the afternoon. It’s scary,” said one neighbor. The first carjacking happened...
New Orleans City Council approves measure asking city not to use funds to prosecute abortion

The New Orleans City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a measure formally asking the city government not to use city funds to investigate or prosecute abortion. The measure, co-authored by all council members, is largely symbolic. It asks city law enforcement entities — such as the New Orleans Police Department, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office — not to use city money to enforce the state’s trigger laws banning abortion.
NOPD investigates a shooting on Louisa St.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the 3400 block of Louisa Street. Initial reports show that at about 8:29 a.m., the woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body. The victim was transported
FOX 8 Defenders: Lot filled with crab traps upsets neighbors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Code Enforcement has opened an investigation into a piece of land in a Venetian Isles neighborhood, zoned residential, but used to store and clean crab traps. Calls from Meg Gatto and the FOX 8 Defenders prompted the city to take action...
NOPD investigates a carjacking inside City Park

It seems no place in New Orleans is safe from some form of violent crime, and City Park is no different according to an NOPD report. Police are investigating a carjacking that happened inside New Orleans City Park on Harrison Avenue at Diagonal Drive. According to NOPD, a suspect armed...
New Orleans leads nation in murders mid-way through 2022, city analyst says

Halfway through the year, an informal survey of nationwide per-capita murder rates shows New Orleans is on pace to reclaim its ranking as the most murderous city in the U.S. — and is leading by a considerable margin. New Orleans had notched 145 homicides as of June 30, according...
Indy pair arrested following highway chase in Washington Parish

Two Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies joined a Franklinton police officer in a chase which began inside the Town of Franklinton and continued east on Highway 10. The officers were able to subdue the fleeing suspects after they crashed their vehicle into the ditch near Burt Road. Arrested were...
'Like a war zone': Bullet blasts into New Orleans East home

NEW ORLEANS — Neighbors in one New Orleans East neighborhood are concerned over violence coming from a nearby apartment complex. They say bullets are coming into their homes along Cove Drive. WDSU spoke to one woman who had a bullet go through a bedroom window on July 4. "The...
