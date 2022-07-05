ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United flop Memphis Depay could join Antonio Conte's Tottenham revolution as Spurs 'make enquiry for Barcelona forward... with Catalans willing to listen to offers in the region of £17m'

By Lewis Browning For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Tottenham have reportedly enquired about signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this summer as Antonio Conte tries to add more firepower to his attack.

The Dutchman, who only signed for the Catalan giants last summer, has just a year left on his current contract and is attracting interest from the Premier League with both Spurs and north London rivals Arsenal reportedly interested.

According to SPORT, Depay is 'on the transfer market' with minutes at the Nou Camp not guaranteed next season, despite the 28-year-old scoring 12 league goals in 28 games for Barca last season.

Memphis Depay could be leaving Barcelona just one year after signing for the Spanish club

Barcelona manager Xavi has already told several of his players that they can leave the club as he continues his attempts to turn around their recent poor fortunes.

The coaching staff reportedly like Depay and don't want to sell him in a cut-price deal, so he could remain at the club if no decent bids are made.

But Barca will reportedly be ready to accept a bid in the region of £17million for Depay, who wants to play in the Champions League.

The forward scored 12 goals in 28 league appearances for Barcelona last season
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is looking to strengthen his attack further this window

Tottenham and Barcelona have already been in discussions over a loan move for Clement Lenglet, and the two could be set to do business again regarding Depay.

Antonio Conte's side are looking to strengthen their attack further despite the signing of Richarlison from Everton, and Depay could fit the versatile mould the Italian coach has been chasing.

With attackers such as Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski plus Richarlison in Spurs' ranks, Depay could also struggle for minutes at Tottenham but the forward finds himself in an awkward position with Barca also happy to let him leave.

Arsenal are also reportedly interested, but there is little to no progress on any potential deal.

With Leeds wide man Raphinha also linked with a move to Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele possibly staying at the club, the Spanish side could cash in on Depay rather than potentially losing him for free next summer.

