“Sobriety and a pair of clippers saved my life”. Greg Young is celebrating nine years of sobriety this July. But he's not celebrating with a party for himself with family and friends. He's offering free haircuts to the homeless, something he's been doing for the past several years in Fort Lauderdale and something that's become more of a mission than an occupation.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO