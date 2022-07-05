ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Is Now Officially The Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire In The U.S.

By Holly Haze
 2 days ago
Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty

Rihanna Is Now Officially The Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire In The U.S.

Forbes has released their annual “America’s Richest Self-Made Women,” and Rihanna topped the list this year. According to Forbes, “Her $1.4 billion comes primarily from the success of her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, she also has a 30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021.”

Other self-made women on the list include Kylie Jenner with $600 million, Taylor Swift with $570 million, and Beyonce with $450 million.

If you had a billion dollars, what is the first thing you would do?

