ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Meadows School summer camp canceled due to threat, police report

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bc9Ay_0gVm4bLs00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Meadows School’s Camp Mustang summer program has been canceled due to a threat, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

Confirmed information as to why is limited at this time. Police confirmed it is “investigating a threatening phone call that (was) placed to The Meadows School’s Camp Mustang.”

Police added the decision to cancel the camp was made by the school’s administration staff.

The Meadows School is a private school for K-12 students located in Summerlin on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5zBx_0gVm4bLs00
The Meadows School (Photo: KLAS)

8 News Now has reached out to school officials for comment and will update this story as needed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Man hit by jet ski dies in Las Vegas hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bullhead City Police have been investigating a serious watercraft accident that occurred on Monday on the Colorado River which caused a man’s death. Emergency crews were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to the swim area at Community Park after four adults were hit by a jet ski. Iridian Jazmin Basoco, a 26-year-old […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Police#The Meadows School#The Las Vegas Valley#Nexstar Media Inc
KTNV

Man refuses to leave car, causes blockage for traffic in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is police activity on Valley View Boulevard after Desert Inn Road. It left all southbound lanes blocked on Wednesday. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the blockage is due to one man refusing to exit his car following a traffic stop. Las Vegas police officers performed an extraction and placed him in custody.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

4th of July recap: fires, injuries and fatalities

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis said crews responded to no less than 25 brush fires between 9 p.m. on July 4 through 4 a.m., the following morning. Just after midnight on July 4, crews were dispatched to a report of a large fire in the area of the 3400 block of North Leslie Street.
PAHRUMP, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

New dual-language elementary school opening in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Registration is open for the new dual-language Strong Start Academy Elementary school at The Tony Hsieh Education Center. Guardians of children entering kindergarten, first grade, or second grade can fill out an application for the 2022 to 2023 school year through this link. The school’s educational model focuses on dual-language immersion […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy