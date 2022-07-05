ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Reliever Says LA is 'Going Back On' on Their Word

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LTrXK_0gVm4ZXI00

The month of June was full of Dodgers drama, and it appears that its bled over to July. Dodgers reliever Caleb Ferguson voiced his displeasure with the team placing on the injured list.

In a recent LA Times article by Jack Harris, a frustrated Ferguson provided his thoughts on the Dodgers decision to place him on the injured list and how he's been utilized this season.

“I went through a longer rehab process than what I thought — and not really by choice, but that was what the team thought was best for me. I did it. I shut my mouth and did it. And I feel like we’re kind of going back on with that.”

Ferguson underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career in 2020 and methodically worked his way back during spring training. During the lockout, he had to rehab on his own.

Scroll to Continue

As the Dodgers began the regular season, the left-hander stayed in Arizona to ramp up and was then optioned to Triple-A to continue to build his arm strength back up.

Besides a brief trip back to the Dodgers active roster in May, Fergie spent the bulk of the first two months of the season with the OKC Dodgers.

He noted how he's "tired" of all of the "miscommunication" with the team.

“There’s just been a lot of miscommunication over the last two and a half months. Yeah, I’m just kind of tired of the miscommunication of it.”

“There was a lot of things in rehab that kind of got changed around and jerked around. I don’t know. There’s a lot of people involved in it. Everybody has their own voice to speak on it. I don’t know. It’s kind of a hard question without trying to be [a jerk] and call a bunch of people out.”

Ferguson was placed on the injured list with forearm soreness, but apparently, his arm feels just fine?

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pinstripe Alley

Josh Donaldson’s been getting caught cheating at the plate

I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve texted, Slack’d, or posted the above sentence in the past couple weeks. No, it’s not me remarking on my own mental health — although, sheesh — but rather Josh Donaldson, who’s triple slashed .222/.313/.373 in 2022, after coming over from the Twins in a deal that I thought the Yankees would come out ahead in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: LA Flamethrower Trending Towards Return from 60-Day IL

The Dodgers are edging closer to getting some notable names back this summer. For the second year in a row, injuries have plagued the LA roster, but despite the injury bug running wild yet again, the Dodgers enter play on Tuesday with the best record in the National League. They should get even better from a pitching standpoint once Dustin May is ready to return.
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Caleb Ferguson
Person
Fergie
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reliever#Dodgers News#La Times#The Okc Dodgers
Yardbarker

The Braves farm system is about to take a big hit

Well, yes and no. Prospects graduate from prospect status after 130 plate appearances, and wouldn’t you know, Michael Harris II is at 130 plate appearances. He will graduate from prospect status tonight. Once Harris graduates (with Spencer Strider already graduating), the Braves will be without a single Top 100 prospect in the majors, at least according to MLB Pipeline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
927
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy