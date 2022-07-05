ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military identifies WWII Army Air Force soldier from Ohio

By AP
 2 days ago

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The remains of an Army Air Force sergeant from Ohio who died after he was sent to a prisoner of war camp during World War II have now been positively identified.

Defense Department officials made the announcement Tuesday. Twenty-six-year-old Tech. Sgt. William Teaff was the radio operator aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber in March 1944.

Flags in Ohio and Pa. to fly at half-staff

The plane was part of a larger mission to bomb targets in Berlin when it was shot down over the Netherlands. Teaff and other crew members were captured and sent to a prisoner of war camp.

Teaff died July 10 in Lithuania, while being treated for diphtheria.

Flags in Ohio and Pa. to fly at half-staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governors in Ohio and Pennsylvania have ordered all state flags and the U.S. flag to fly at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the Highland Park shooting. The order is in accordance with the directive issued by President Joe Biden for all federal buildings.
OHIO STATE
