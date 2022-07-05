DC Police: 15 shootings reported over holiday weekend

The former Minneapolis Police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman while responding to her 911 call in 2017 was released from prison Monday after serving over three years behind bars, according to online records from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
SIX bodies were found in a hallway this week after a vicious street gang mysteriously killed their own members while incarcerated. Honduras police are investigating the six victims' causes of death after the horror scene was discovered inside a prison early Monday. Prison guards found six inmates belonging to the...
A FedEx worker has been arrested for the murder of a non-profit founder who was fatally shot early Friday morning while asleep next to his wife, Virginia police announced Wednesday at a news conference. Joshua Daniel Danehower, 33, allegedly shot Gret Glyer, 32, while he was in bed with his...
Last week, Jared Preston Desadier, a former police officer in Louisiana, pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation. Desadier admitted to the unprovoked kicking of an unarmed Black man in the face. The United States Department of Justice released a press release announcing Desadier’s plea before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth...
BOSTON - It's been nearly two years since Jamilla Carlor lost her 16-year-old son Dante to gun violence. Living without him, she says, never gets easier. "You wake up missing him, you go throughout your day missing him, you go to bed missing him. It doesn't stop," she said looking down at his gravestone.
A Louisiana woman found herself on the wrong end of an FBI sting operation after attempting to hire a contract killer via a parody website “linked directly” to the bureau’s internet crime squad, according to a federal complaint first obtained by The Daily Beast. New Orleans resident...
