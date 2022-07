The Heat Advisory has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lincoln, Limestone, and Madison Counties through Friday evening as the extreme heat continues. After hitting 100 in Huntsville for the first time since 2019 yesterday, we will have several more opportunities to hit the century mark this week. Our forecast high is 99 today, but keep in mind that forecast factors in all of North Alabama. Higher elevations will reach 97-98 while metro areas could reach 100-101.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO