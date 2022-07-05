Town of Fort Mill Celebrating America in Fireworks!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “Always on”, that’s a part of the city of Rock Hill’s logo and security leaders with the city say it describes their team, adding they are always preparing for major events when it comes to the safety of those who attend.
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Muddy River Distillery co-founder Robbie Delaney never thought he’d be able to quit his day job. Now, his rum distillery — the oldest in the Carolinas — is set to more than triple its footprint with a move to Mount Holly. Delaney...
Rock Hill’s Southside neighborhood is an anomaly. It’s a district in which African-Americans hold a certain degree of generational property wealth. It’s not rich area. The homes are older – built more than a half-century ago – and were never high-end homes. But families own them outright; pass them down to children, to provide a measure of security that eludes a disproportionate share of Black Americans, particularly in the South.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – SC DHEC officials learning about a large amount of Asian Longhorned Ticks found at a cattle farm in York County. The specific farm is not being named and a press conference is expected on Monday. Below is their official release:. COLUMBIA, S.C. ―...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – John Holder captured his six year old West Highland Terrier Sally covered in sand spurs waiting to come in after a roll in her back yard in Rock Hill. We are sure dad had a fun time pulling all those out. Don’t miss...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County Regional Chamber sends Programs Director for training class and Rock Hill’s Utilities Systems gets an A+ on rating. The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce‘s Director of Programs & External Affairs Mark Pursley attended The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management in Georgia last week.
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported another earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday, July 7. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 10:54 a.m. with a magnitude at 1.8 and a depth at 1 kilometers about 3.6 miles east of Elgin.
Who doesn’t love a delicious chicken sandwich. And honestly they are rare to find. Who gets the perfect combination of sauce, flavor and breading. The chicken wars have fired up in the Fort Mill and Rock Hill areas with more and more chicken establishments popping up. Rock Hill is...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Looking for a bargain and a chance to shop local vendors?. Stop by the new White Street Station Mercantile and Pallet Place this weekend for the grand opening!. The grand opening will be Saturday, July 9th from 8 AM until. More details can...
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – What changes would you make to Lancaster County?. That’s the question county officials are asking the community as they prepare to finalize their 20 year development plan. A series of meetings are taking place throughout Lancaster County with residents stopping by these public...
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “I just want like a handful of chickens so I can go in my backyard and pick some fresh eggs. That’s all I want,” Jessica Fitzgibbons told QCN. Fitzgibbons is pushing city leaders to change a decades-old ordinance. But...
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Many people are finding different ways to celebrate the 4th of July, most will find themselves with friends and family watching large firework shows, but those shows take months of preparation. Johnny Deal is the Treasure of the Lake Wateree Association and says they started...
July 7. Shelters throughout North Carolina are facing an unprecedented overcrowding crisis. In the month of June, Lake Norman Humane in Mooresville transferred in 65 at-risk animals from nine agencies, in addition to the intake of owner-surrendered and stray animals. “We currently have more animals in our care than any...
CHARLOTTE — A Confederate historical marker was vandalized and Channel 9 is asking North Carolina state officials if they’re investigating. The marker is in uptown Charlotte just off North Tryon Street where it meets 11th Street. On Tuesday, a Channel 9 crew could see that someone had splashed red paint on it, partially covering the words.
DENVER – Budget talks in the winter revealed the desire to attract additional industry to Lincoln County, but the Denver community is pushing back against three sites proposed for industrial use along N.C. 16 Business. County Commissioner Milton Sigmon shared a report in March showing Lincoln with the highest...
SALISBURY, NC - With a heightened commitment to convenience, affordability, and sustainability, Food Lion has made another move to grow its presence in North Carolina. The retailer recently opened up a new location in the Wesley Chapel neighborhood of Charlotte on June 29. “I’m so excited to open this new...
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will temporarily close the bridge taking Cabarrus Avenue over Irish Buffalo Creek on July 11, weather permitting. The closure is necessary for crews to perform full-depth bridge deck repairs anticipated to continue into the first week of August. Drivers...
CHARLOTTE — One of the largest private schools in Charlotte has received a massive land donation from one of the local real estate community’s most prominent figures. Smoky and Margaret Bissell have given roughly 330 acres — as well as an unspecified monetary commitment — to Charlotte Country Day School.
