Fort Mill, SC

Town of Fort Mill Celebrating America in Fireworks!

cn2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town...

www.cn2.com

southcarolinapublicradio.org

Black property, changing neighborhoods, and cash offers in Rock Hill

Rock Hill’s Southside neighborhood is an anomaly. It’s a district in which African-Americans hold a certain degree of generational property wealth. It’s not rich area. The homes are older – built more than a half-century ago – and were never high-end homes. But families own them outright; pass them down to children, to provide a measure of security that eludes a disproportionate share of Black Americans, particularly in the South.
ROCK HILL, SC
City
Fort Mill, SC
Government
cn2.com

Large Amount of Ticks Found at Farm in York County Concern DHEC

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – SC DHEC officials learning about a large amount of Asian Longhorned Ticks found at a cattle farm in York County. The specific farm is not being named and a press conference is expected on Monday. Below is their official release:. COLUMBIA, S.C. ―...
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard – Chamber Program Director Goes to Training and RH Utilities Receives an A+

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County Regional Chamber sends Programs Director for training class and Rock Hill’s Utilities Systems gets an A+ on rating. The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce‘s Director of Programs & External Affairs Mark Pursley attended The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management in Georgia last week.
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported another earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday, July 7. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 10:54 a.m. with a magnitude at 1.8 and a depth at 1 kilometers about 3.6 miles east of Elgin.
ELGIN, SC
country1037fm.com

Rock Hill Is One of Only Two Places In the Country You Can Get This

Who doesn’t love a delicious chicken sandwich. And honestly they are rare to find. Who gets the perfect combination of sauce, flavor and breading. The chicken wars have fired up in the Fort Mill and Rock Hill areas with more and more chicken establishments popping up. Rock Hill is...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Answering What’s Next For Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – What changes would you make to Lancaster County?. That’s the question county officials are asking the community as they prepare to finalize their 20 year development plan. A series of meetings are taking place throughout Lancaster County with residents stopping by these public...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
corneliustoday.com

Lake Norman Humane cites urgent need for help

July 7. Shelters throughout North Carolina are facing an unprecedented overcrowding crisis. In the month of June, Lake Norman Humane in Mooresville transferred in 65 at-risk animals from nine agencies, in addition to the intake of owner-surrendered and stray animals. “We currently have more animals in our care than any...
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Industrial proposals draw ire of Denver community

DENVER – Budget talks in the winter revealed the desire to attract additional industry to Lincoln County, but the Denver community is pushing back against three sites proposed for industrial use along N.C. 16 Business. County Commissioner Milton Sigmon shared a report in March showing Lincoln with the highest...
DENVER, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County bridge to close for repairs

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will temporarily close the bridge taking Cabarrus Avenue over Irish Buffalo Creek on July 11, weather permitting. The closure is necessary for crews to perform full-depth bridge deck repairs anticipated to continue into the first week of August. Drivers...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

