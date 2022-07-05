ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Mercury coach says Brittney Griner's detainment would be resolved 'if it was LeBron'

By Casey L. Moore, USA TODAY
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

As Brittney Griner readies for trial this week in Russia, her head coach with the Phoenix Mercury can't help but wonder if the situation would be resolved already if it were LeBron James who was detained.

Speaking after her team's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday, Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard spoke to the media about the message that's being sent by not bringing Griner home.

"If it was LeBron, he'd be home, right?" Nygaard asked . "It's a statement about the value of women. It's a statement about the value of a black person. It's a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. We know it, and so that's what hurts a little more."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yqPH_0gVm1yVy00

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: Brittney Griner's 'sham' trial in Russia is underway. Here's what to know about her plight.

Griner wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, pleading for him to not "forget about me and the other American Detainees."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had read the letter and Griner's return is a priority for the administration.

"We believe she is wrongfully detained," Jean-Pierre said. "We believe she needs to come home."

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested on Feb. 17 on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for her Russian team. The trial will resume Thursday and, if Griner is found guilty, she could face up to 10 years in jail

The  Mercury will hold a public rally in support of Brittney Griner on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Footprint Center.

The rally will be in coordination with U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, a Democrat who represents parts of the Phoenix metro area.

He introduced a resolution calling on the Russian Federation to release Griner from detainment. The resolution passed the U.S. House of Representatives on June 24.

Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, is scheduled to be a featured speaker at the rally.

Tickets are free and can be obtained at am.ticketmaster.com/mercury/FreeBG .

(Includes reports from The Arizona Republi c).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phoenix Mercury coach says Brittney Griner's detainment would be resolved 'if it was LeBron'

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

How Megan Rapinoe honored Brittney Griner at the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony

Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe honored Brittney Griner while receiving a Presidential Medal of Freedom hours after the Phoenix Mercury player reportedly pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges in Russia. Though Rapinoe's nod to Griner during the ceremony was subtle, with "BG" among other initials stitched on her suit with...
PHOENIX, AZ
