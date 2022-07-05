ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police seek public's help to find vehicle connected to fatal shooting

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

Phoenix police were asking for the public's help on Tuesday to find a vehicle believed to be driven by the suspects of a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Saturday.

Two men and a woman were leaving a party around 6 a.m. near 35th and Campbell avenues when two suspects exited a vehicle and shot at one of them, according to police.

The vehicle driven by the suspects was a blue Nissan Maxima and it had the rear window and passenger side rear window shot out, according to police.

Officers found the victim, later identified as Jeret Perez-Garcia, 20, with a gunshot wound on the ground. He died at the scene.

The other man and the woman were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

There were no suspects in custody as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. Those who wish to report anonymously can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police seek public's help to find vehicle connected to fatal shooting

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Mesa police shoot woman during incident at PD headquarters

MESA, AZ — A woman is recovering at a hospital after getting shot by Mesa police Thursday. Police officials say at about 9 p.m., a shooting happened when an officer driving a marked vehicle was entering the north gate into a secured parking lot of the Mesa Police Department Headquarters building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Family members of teen boy shot by Glendale police heartbroken

Phoenix mayor rips governor over vetoing bill on tax funding transportation. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego sharply criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for vetoing a bill that would create a special election to let people vote on a tax that funds transportation. Desert Ridge Marketplace placed on lockdown after loud bang heard...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police make arrest following deadly head-on crash in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An arrest has been made following a head-on crash in El Mirage Wednesday evening that left an 11-year-old girl dead and three others hurt. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on El Mirage Road, just north of Olive Avenue. El Mirage police arrested 28-year-old...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Campbell#Spanish
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for helping hide body

PHOENIX – An Arizona man was sentenced Wednesday to 7½ years in federal prison for helping hide the body of a homicide victim five years ago, authorities said. Jordan Gene Hoover, 35, of Sacaton, also faces three years of supervised release after he gets out of prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
AZFamily

Desert Ridge Marketplace put on lockdown due to loud bang heard during teen fight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for shoppers at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix when it was put on lockdown because of fears of a possible shooting on Wednesday. Police said several people called 911 saying there was a shooting around 6 p.m. at the mall near Tatum Boulevard and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Police said when they got there, they learned it wasn’t a shooting at all.
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Body recovered from Phoenix canal was homicide victim; no ID

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities were trying to identify a woman whose body was recovered from a Phoenix canal and police said it's a homicide case. Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews were initially called out to a possible water rescue around 5 a.m. Tuesday. But when crews reached the...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman's body recovered from Phoenix canal, police say

PHOENIX - Police say a homicide investigation is underway after crews recovered a woman's body from a canal in Phoenix on July 5. The body was recovered in the area of 32nd Street and McDowell Road. Phoenix Police say the body belongs to an unidentified woman. Police say she had...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dead following shooting in east Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Investigators are looking into a shooting that left a man dead in east Phoenix. The shooting reportedly happened in an area near 44th Street and McDowell. According to Phoenix Police officials, they received a call about a shooting in the area just after 3:00 a.m. When officers arrived,...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Glendale Police using ShotSpotter technology to catch those doing celebratory gunfire

A reminder to everyone as we celebrate Independence Day, celebratory gunfire is illegal in Arizona and Glendale Police will be using ShotSpotter technology to find people who shoot into the air. The technology uses sensors to detect the sound of gunfire in real-time. Police can pinpoint the exact location where a gun has been fired and they say officers will respond to every incident where the ShotSpotter is activated. Anyone caught firing a gun in public will be arrested.
AZFamily

Man shot and killed at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was found shot at an east Phoenix apartment complex early Tuesday morning has died from his injuries. Police responded to the apartment building in the area of 42nd Street and McDowell Road just after 3 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy