Premier League

Southampton open talks with Rangers over playmaker Joe Aribo as Gers demand £10m for Nigeria international

By Alex Cole
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05NoUo_0gVm1wkW00

SOUTHAMPTON are in talks with Rangers about signing midfielder Joe Aribo.

The 25-year-old has rejected a contract offer from Rangers amid interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vtlC_0gVm1wkW00
Southampton are working on the transfer of Rangers' Joe Aribo who is keen to move Credit: Getty

The Scottish giants are refusing to accept less than the £10million release clause in the versatile playmaker's contract.

And the Saints are preparing a four-year deal with the 20-cap Nigerian keen on the south coast switch.

SunSport understands transfer discussions could see an agreement reached within the next 48 hours.

Aribo was due to link up with his team-mates in Portugal on Thursday but is home in London.

Aribo established himself as a fan favourite among Rangers supporters during his spell in Glasgow.

And it is said the ace wants an amicable departure.

He starred under Steven Gerrard and then Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, making 57 appearances in all competitions - scoring nine goals and assisting 10.

He helped end the Gers' wait for a Scottish Premiership title and then netted in the final of the Europa League last season.

He will be looking forward to proving himself in the Prem after thriving at every level so far.

Aribo joined the Gers from Charlton Athletic in 2019 for just £300,000.

The youngster won promotion with the Addicks in 2019, becoming a key feature in the side.

