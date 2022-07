When the producers at Live with Kelly and Ryan made a mistake on camera this week, a handful of Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest fans were quick to catch it. Of course, Kelly and Ryan are no strangers to the occasional mess-up or two while on air. But fans recently noticed quite a big mistake — and it's all in the graphics. During a moment on the July 5 episode of the ABC talk show, both Ryan and show announcer Deja Vu informed the viewers they could expect to see actress Vivica A. Fox on the next segment.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO