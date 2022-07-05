ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

The drama of local foreclosure auctions

Newnan Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 10 people lounged in the shade of the Coweta County Courthouse steps on Tuesday, settled in for a day of auctions. It might be a short day, or it could be a full day depending on how quickly the criers get there, they said. The criers — those...

Newnan Times-Herald

Developer proposes 150-lot development on Lower Fayetteville

A developer is interested in building a planned development on Lower Fayetteville Road west of the Newnan Crossing Bypass, and has requested the land be annexed into the city of Newnan. The property is around 31.79 acres in size and is located at 521 Lower Fayetteville Road, a property formerly...
NEWNAN, GA
chainstoreage.com

North American Properties to begin redevelopment of Marietta shopping center

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners has granted unanimous approval to North American Properties to move forward with its redevelopment of Avenue East Cobb, the Marietta, Ga., lifestyle center it acquired a year ago. Opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly outdoor centers in the nation, the 30-acre...
MARIETTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: The Varsity ‘considering’ redevelopment of Midtown property

Owners of the Varsity hot dog emporium are weighing development options for their valuable Midtown acreage and have retained the services of Cushman & Wakefield, a prominent real estate firm in Atlanta. According to a statement in the Atlanta Business Chronicle, members of the Gordy family are considering “ways to reinvest and expand our core business to reach more customers.”
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Tanner’s Power of Produce Club Returns to the Farmers’ Markets in Carrollton and Villa Rica

The Power of Produce (POP) Club is returning to the Cotton Mill Farmers’ Market in Carrollton and The Mill Amphitheater in Villa Rica. Tanner Health System’s Get Healthy, Live Well is hosting the POP Club on July 9 and July 16, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Cotton Mill Farmer’s Market at 609 Dixie Street in Carrollton. Get Healthy, Live Well is also hosting the club from 9 to 11 a.m. at The MILL Amphitheater in Villa Rica on July 11 and July 18.
CARROLLTON, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Family-owned cabinet manufacturer celebrates 50th Anniversary

According to Neal Smith, shop manager of RS Kitchen and Bath, customer service and product quality have set the Smiths’ cabinetry business apart from other cabinet shops and have kept the family-owned manufacturer in business for 50 years. Grantville-based RS Kitchen and Bath was established as a small cabinet...
GRANTVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Possible mail mixup stops Coweta objection to Green Top annexation

The city of Newnan is moving forward with a requested annexation of around 163.6 acres of land on Green Top Road for a large subdivision that could contain lots for over 360 single-family homes. The process has started again following a series of events that may have involved an error...
NEWNAN, GA
eastcobber.com

COBB COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS APPROVES REDEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR AVENUE EAST COBB

North American Properties secures new tenants as part of ongoing repositioning strategy. During the Cobb County Board of Commissioners hearing held on June 21, North American Properties (NAP) gained unanimous and unopposed approval to move forward with its redevelopment of Avenue East Cobb (AEC). The developer will now begin the permitting process and aims to host a community-wide groundbreaking celebration later this fall.
Talking With Tami

Ocean & Acre In Alpharetta, Ga

I was pleasantly surprised when I was invited out to a happening new restaurant located in Alpharetta, Ga called, Ocean & Acre. They were established in 2019. It’s a swanky dining spot and when I arrived, I absolutely loved the vibe! You can dine inside or outdoors on the patio, the design, layout and decor was so pretty. The jazz playing in the back ground, the well-dressed patrons and atmosphere put me in such a great mood! We were quickly seated and I looked over the extensive menu.
ALPHARETTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

New real estate company to develop apartments on former food-truck lot

A newly created, Atlanta-focused multifamily investment firm recently broke ground on a 210-unit, class-A community at the site of the former Atlanta Food Truck Park on the Upper Westside. The Howell, as the development will be known, is located at 1850 Howell Mill Road. It will have one-, two- and...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Restaurant inspections

The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year. Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
NEWNAN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta developers plans 50-unit residential project on North Avenue

An Atlanta developer wants to build a 50-unit multifamily project on North Avenue near Ponce City Market and the Atlanta Beltline. AAI Development recently filed plans with the city to build a 7-story building with 50 units at 495 North Ave., next door to the Novel O4W apartment complex. The site is also adjacent to an Amoco gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Boulevard and North Avenue. A single-family residence occupied by a security company on the property would be razed for the new building.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan considering ARPA-funded sirens

The Newnan City Council will consider one request for funding from the American Rescue Plan Act at their meeting Tuesday. The request is an internal one and comes from the City Manager’s office to replace the city’s Emergency Alert System sirens. The request is worth $386,423. According to...
NEWNAN, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-29: PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX AUDIT FOR THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-29: PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX AUDIT FOR THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals from firms or organizations to establish a contract for the Personal Property Tax Audit for the Tax Assessors Office in Rockdale County. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this RFP must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch at meagan.porch@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this RFP no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the proposers responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a proposal for this RFP. Sealed proposals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any proposal received after said time and date will not be considered by OWNER. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-74781 7/6 13 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Don’t close golf cart paths!

My husband and I moved to Fayette County early 1978 and have enjoyed the tranquility and beauty of our county for many years. Eight years ago, we moved into Peachtree City in the Waterwood Bend area (Edgewater Way) and have felt like we were on a “permanent vacation,” enjoying the golf cart paths, lake, and city that is so well taken care of.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta Community Foundation awards grants

To help fulfill its goal of serving nonprofits in Coweta County, the Coweta Community Foundation hosted Connecting Coweta, its First Annual Nonprofit Summit, in February 2022 at the Sharpsburg Campus of Crossroads Church. The event was designed to offer nonprofits everything they needed to better serve their organization and the...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Grading Begins For New Life Plan Community on Maple Street

Updated 7/5/2022: Grading has started on a new life plan community in Carrollton. See below for the original text from a 2021 article we published. For information on Taco Bell and Elliano’s Coffee click here. Start your golf carts! A new destination for residents eager to spend their later...
CARROLLTON, GA
CBS 46

Home warranty company leaves Atlanta homeowner sizzling mad

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kristi Hutchinson was working from home on the day Better Call Harry visited her East Atlanta residence. The downstairs temperature was tolerable, but it had been six days since her upstairs air conditioner broke down. Hutchinson renewed her contract with HSA Home Warranty three months ago,...
ATLANTA, GA
Nick 97.5

Georgia’s Most Expensive Condo Offers World-Class Service, Amenities

Georgia’s most expensive condo sits above the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta. This one-of-a-kind condo living comes with world-class service, amenities, and convenience. The word convenience has my attention. Step inside this luxurious residence where everything you could ever want is literally at your fingertips or a phone call...
ATLANTA, GA

