ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Old Paris Flea Market shuts down outdoor dog vendors; customers say sick dogs continue to be sold inside

By Kaylee Olivas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GiLUp_0gVm14bt00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Old Paris Flea Market management has decided to shut down outdoor dog vendors for the time being.

On June 27, the City of Oklahoma City discussed the allegations of sick dogs sold at the market , and ultimately decided not to fine the sellers or the property.

Old Paris Flea Market in Oklahoma City flooded with sick dogs for sale

Old Paris indoor dog vendor Deuce Ranch LLC Broker, Donnie Grenier told KFOR he couldn’t believe what the flea market’s outdoor vendors got away with and that the market’s management allowed it to happen.

However, a customer of Deuce Ranch LLC’s who was not available for interview told News 4 via Facebook messenger that she had purchased a sick dog mid-June.

Two days after buying the dog, the owner said it was “very weak, couldn’t walk, it was horrible.”

The dog was taken to a veterinarian clinic in which she was told the dog had contracted coccidia. It was hospitalized for two days.

According to Rock Knoll Animal Hospital veterinarian, Dr. Sherrie Payne, coccidia is an intestinal parasite that gets into the small intestine and kills the lining of it.

Coccidia is known to show symptoms of extreme yellowish diarrhea and dehydration.

The owner did contact an employee of Deuce Ranch LLC, Tiffany Harvey in regards to her new pup contracting the disease.

“Coccidia doesn’t require to be in the hospital,” a text from Harvey to this concerned owner read.

Harvey also told the owner to “make sure she gets plenty of water and food all the time.”

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

When Grenier was asked if the dogs his business sells commonly have coccidia, he said, “If a puppy goes through a stress, they can get coccidia. It’s real easy to carry.”

Because Garnier crosses state lines with the dogs in a trailer, he said that stress is what leads to the disease.

Dr. Payne said that’s not true though.

“It is contracted from the environment. It’s a poop to mouth transmission. Dogs come across it, get it on their paws, and what do dogs lick? Their paws,” added Dr. Payne.

Dr. Payne said Rock Knoll treats 10 coccidia dogs on average every week.

The cost to treat the disease with her clinic is about $100-$125.

“It can be a deadly disease on the young from the dehydration and then they’re having diarrhea so they lose weight. They can’t gain weight because of the diarrhea from it and it’s a fast transitioning thing,” said Dr. Payne.

Grenier said Deuce Ranch LLC will pay for all vet bills associated with coccidia though. They will also take the dog back in and “replace” it with a new one.

Grenier also presents the customer with the option of refunding a portion of what the dog cost back.

The initial cost of Deuce Ranch LLC’s dogs are upwards of $10,000.

Oklahoma toddler recovering, smiling months after viciously mauled by dogs

This one customer complaint isn’t Grenier’s first though as Deuce Ranch LLC has six complaints filed against them with the Better Business Bureau.

Those six complaints have been within the last three years, four of which were resolved in the last year.

Deuce Ranch LLC has also been named as a “repeat offender” on the U.S. Humane Society’s 2022 Horrible Hundred list for puppy mills and sellers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDpkF_0gVm14bt00
The U.S. Humane Society’s 2022 Horrible Hundred list in which Duece Ranch LLC is named a repeat offender.

Grenier said he has never been found in violation though. He plans to call the U.S. Humane Society and request it be taken down.

Grenier claims to have all dogs updated on vaccines and a healthy environment. He is also USDA Animal Welfare certified.

If his name and business is not taken down, Grenier plans to sue the U.S. Humane Society.

News 4 has reached out to the U.S. Humane Society as well as the Old Paris Flea Market property manager, but neither have replied.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 10

Tracy Maggia
2d ago

the first excuse the owner gave was there is no knowledge of sick dogs being offered for sale outside. now that they are being sold inside , i wonder what the excuse will be.

Reply
5
Daris Cope
2d ago

I loved that place when I was a kid.....went 3 weeks ago.....what happened ? that place is worst then Tiawana Mexico....

Reply
2
Related
news9.com

Fetch Fido A Flight Sending At-Risk Oklahoma Shelter Animals To West Coast

The group Fetch Fido a Flight is planning to fly 75 at-risk pets from overcrowded animal shelters in Oklahoma City to Salem, Oregon. The group will load the cats and dogs onto a plane at Will Rogers World Airport Saturday morning and fly them to the west coast to help them find homes.
KOCO

Oklahoma City barbecue favorite closing their doors due to inflation

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City barbecue favorite is closing its doors at the end of July because inflation has taken its toll. They are closing their doors after almost nine years in OKC. "Just staffing, inflation, the economy, we just can't keep up with the times," said Tiffany...
Kristen Walters

Popular Oklahoma barbecue restaurant set to close at end of July

A popular barbecue restaurant in Oklahoma will be closing its doors at the end of July after nine years despite being a favorite spot for locals. Backdoor Barbecue, a beloved Oklahoma City institution, is closing its doors at the end of July. On the 31st, the popular barbecue restaurant will be serving its last meals to the Oklahoma City community.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Poop#Paris#Better Business Bureau#Pets#Old Paris Flea Market#Kfor#Deuce Ranch Llc
visitokc.com

A Tour of Oklahoma City’s Parks, Public Gardens and Green Spaces

Whether you’re looking for a leafy place to toss a Frisbee, enjoy a picnic, get in a little exercise or just stop and smell the roses, Oklahoma City’s got just what you need. In fact, OKC is among the top 50 cities with the most green space per capita. With a population right around 1 million, give or take, we’ve got approximately 1,772 square feet of green space per person, according to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. That translates into more than 170 parks, ranging from the very tiny, less than a block in size, to the massive, with 1,000+ acres.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fire causes popular Norman restaurant to close temporarily

NORMAN, Okla. — A popular restaurant along Interstate 35 in Norman is temporarily closed after a small fire on the building's roof early Wednesday morning. Ted's Café Escondido officials said in a news release that an equipment fire started Wednesday morning. The restaurant was already closed, and officials said the Norman Fire Department quickly contained the flames.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans struggle to stay cool at home during hot summer days

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are struggling to stay cool in their homes during the hot summer days. So, what are the best ways to avoid the air conditioning going out?. Heating and air professionals said it’s vital to keep the coils clean on outdoor air-conditioning units or it could be working too hard and will eventually stop altogether. However, there are ways to avoid this.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Photos: Adoptable animals from OKC Animal Welfare

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare needs your help!. The shelter is currently overwhelmed with the number of animals in its care. Organizers say they are searching for loving families that want to add a four-legged friend to their home. Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Organization collecting hygiene items for ‘Fresh Start’ drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local ministry team is working to provide necessary supplies to Oklahoma City’s homeless and low-income population. The Education and Employment Ministry began collecting hygiene products for its annual Hygiene Drive on July 1. Through Sept. 1, community members can donate shampoo, deodorant, toiletries,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

El Reno Man Dies At Major County Oilfield

An El Reno man has been identified after he was found dead Thursday at a Major County oilfield. Medical personnel said they found Jerry Pollard just before 9 a.m. at a swab rig location approximately six miles outside of Fairview. Authorities said Pollard, an employee of Orco Service, LLC, died...
EL RENO, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma nonprofit group opens tiny homes to help vulnerable youth

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma nonprofit organization is opening tiny homes to help vulnerable youth beat the odds. Twenty tiny homes are opening soon to help children and teenagers who need a place to start their adult lives. From those aging out of foster care to young people without a stable home environment, a local nonprofit organization named PIVOT is working to help them beat the odds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy