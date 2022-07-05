ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Part of North Arlington in Akron closed Wednesday for railroad repair

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
CSX Transportation plans to close North Arlington Street between Lorain and North Forge streets for railroad track repairs.

Northbound traffic will be detoured using East Buchtel Avenue, East Market Street, Fountain Street, North Forge Street and North Arlington Street.

Southbound traffic will be detoured using North Forge Street, Goodkirk Street, East Market Street, East Buchtel Avenue and North Arlington Street.

This work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

