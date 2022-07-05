ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Knox and central Clay Counties through 845 AM EDT At 821 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Manchester, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Manchester, Littleton, Herron, Pigeonroost and Tanksley around 830 AM EDT. Hima and Sibert around 835 AM EDT. Horse Creek Junction around 840 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bluehole, Boho, House, Goose Rock, Park Valley, Botto, Jonsee, Hector, Cottongin and Plank. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

First Alert for isolated severe storms Thursday evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue to make it feel 100°+ at times. A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Thursday as scattered storms arrive with an isolated chance for severe storms. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WATCH: Multi-vehicle crash closes I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash caused officers with the Knoxville Police Department to close I-40 East near the Cherry St. exit Thursday, according to KPD officials. Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said four vehicles were involved in the crash. The traffic was backed up four miles to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
City
Oneida, TN
County
Scott County, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Winfield, TN
City
Morristown, TN
wecoradio.com

Body found in Morgan County

According to Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson, the remains of a female body have been discovered in a residence in or near the Lancing community of Morgan County. Johnson said the manner of death is not known, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating. This is a developing story and we will update when more details become available.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

TBI Silver Alert for a Missing Cumberland County Woman

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issuing a Silver Alert for a missing Cumberland County woman. 71 year-old Sue Ellen Corley was last seen on June 30 and may be traveling in a 2014 brown Jeep Compass with TN tag S6584F. Corley has a medical condition that may impair her ability...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Some Roads in Knoxville are Closed to Flooding

Knoxville Police say the following roads have been closed due to flooding. Hinton Drive between Third Creek Road and Western Avenue; Ray Mears Boulevard; E. Fifth Avenue at the underpass off of Hall of Fame Drive; Gleason Drive between Montvue and Downtown West. Also, Papermill Drive in front of McKay’s is flooding but no word if that road has been closed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
#East Tennessee#National Weather Service#Severe Thunderstorm#Mph
wvlt.tv

TVA receives more reports of invasive worm species in Knoxville area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In recent months, officials at the Tennessee Valley Authority have received reports of hammerhead flatworms around Knoxville and numerous in Norris, Tennessee. The hammerhead flatworms are not native to the United States. They are an invasive species with no predators. They seek hot, humid environments. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Reports: Middlesboro man dies after being hit by falling steel beam during property clean-up

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — A Middlesboro man is dead after reports said a piece of a building that was being demolished fell on him near 10th Street. They said Larry Lewis, 74, was pronounced dead by a Bell County deputy coroner at around 5:58 p.m. Tuesday. According to reports, Lewis and another man were cleaning up a property with a bulldozer. A chain was connected from the bulldozer to a steel I-beam to pull it down.
WKRN News 2

Arrests after Putnam County deputies target ‘high drug’ areas

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three Cookeville residents face multiple drug charges and another stint in the Putnam County Jail after they were caught in a saturation patrol held by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning. The sheriff’s department said its deputies were focusing on known “high drug...
WBIR

KFD responded to 109 total calls involving fireworks on July 4, including some for grass and brush fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to a total of 109 calls related to fireworks in a 24-hour period over the Fourth of July. They said they responded to 21 calls about grass fires and brush fires that were lit by fireworks, as well as three calls about car fires. There were seven calls about trash fires and dumpster fires, as well as two calls for emergency medical services.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Putnam Sheriffs arrest 3 for drugs, seize a cache of marijuana, meth

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has announced that their drug investigation division and patrol deputies have arrested three individuals on drug charges on Thursday in the early morning. The Sheriff's say deputies conducted multiple stops in a saturation of high drug areas and...
WBIR

Tennessee dedicates marker to 1944 train crash that killed 33 soldiers near Jellico

JELLICO, Tenn. — A new historical marker now stands near the site of one of the worst stateside military tragedies of the 20th century exactly 78 years later. Along Highway 25W just east of Jellico is a historical marker honoring the lives lost in the 1944 Troop Train crash. The marker is roughly 900 feet north of where the crash happened.
Overton County News

Stories From the Past - Mark Twain’s Family Lived in Jamestown, TN

Stories From the Past - Mark Twain’s Family Lived in Jamestown, TN. During the year 1952, the history class of Livingston Academy, along with their teacher, Kenneth R. Stephens, who later became principal of LA, spent a year compiling information for a book entitled Echoes From The Foothills. The book prepared by this class is filled with much information that might have been lost forever had it not been for their hard work.
JAMESTOWN, TN
WBIR

KCSO: Deputy accidentally shot by another dupty while responding to call in Powell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Knox County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies accidentally wounded another deputy Tuesday while trying to stop an attacking dog. According to KCSO, deputies Lydia Driver and Jordan Hurst responded to a call on the 8200 block of Brickyard Road in Powell around 11 p.m. Tuesday. KCSO said a large pit bull came around the trailer and attacked Driver, saying Hurst accidentally shot her in the left leg while trying to stop the dog.
POWELL, TN

