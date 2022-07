Alzheimer's disease is a devastating condition with no known cure and limited treatment options. Fortunately, there is now hope that medications used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) could be repurposed to help people with Alzheimer's. According to new research published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, some noradrenergic drugs used to treat ADHD may be able to target some aspects of Alzheimer's. "Repurposing of established noradrenergic drugs is most likely to offer effective treatment in Alzheimer's disease for general cognition [thinking skills] and apathy," the study authors said (via U.S. News). "There is a strong rationale for further, targeted clinical trials of noradrenergic treatments in Alzheimer's disease."

