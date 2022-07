FITCHBURG, Wis. — The city of Fitchburg has lifted a boil water notice for the Greenfield neighborhood one day after issuing it. Residents in the area along and west of Syene Road south of Irish Lane had been advised to boil their water after the city’s south water system lost pressure on Wednesday. The city said it took bacteriological samples to make sure the water was safe, which tests showed it was.

FITCHBURG, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO